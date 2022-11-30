Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A Little Rome in Brooklyn
In the heart of hipster Williamsburg is an Italian eatery glowing with the ageless ambiance of the Eternal City. Adjacent to the decorated dining pavilion curbside at 115 Berry St. is a portal to a spacious room of dark wood, white brick, modern fixtures, adorned shelves, high ceilings, amber touches, a fireplace fronted by a couch and chairs, and the convivial spirit generated by a passion that is uniquely Italian: trumpeted greetings; extravagant gestures; handshakes and hugs; kisses on both cheeks; bursts of laughter; strains of music; the fragrance of a busy kitchen. The staff at Antica Pesa is almost entirely from Italy, as are many of the regular customers, and this provides the ethos behind the establishment opened a decade ago by the Panella brothers from Rome, whose family has been in the restaurant business there for a century.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The anti-Semitism of Brooklyn
It has been a busy year for antisemites in Brooklyn. Before we get to them, let us understand a few things about antisemitism. According to the National Jewish Encyclopedia, Moritz Steinschneider coined the term in the year 1860. But it existed long before that. YIVO, the heart of Yiddish in America, lists Steinschneider as a bibliographer, historian, and linguist, a founder of modern Jewish studies. It would be easy to start with the death of Jesus. The Romans hated Jews. Going back to Egypt, one would have to say, but I’m not a historian. I am betting that once there were Jews in evidence, there was antisemitism. The International Alliance on Holocaust Remembrance, as reported by the Jewish News Service, as called on Twitter to adopt its definition of anti-Semitism. Doing so, it says, would give Twitter a yard-stick with which to measure the Jewish and anti-Israel postings that abound on its platform. That definition is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
‘The Most Resilient New Yorkers’ — Oysters Get Second Life in Harbor
On your plate, the gray meat of an oyster is usually nestled into a palm-sized, pearlescent shell, waiting to be eaten. But around New York City, the bivalves cling to concrete and one another, all while working to make the harbor a stronger, healthier place. Founded in 2014 with a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bigger Feather In Cap For Downtown Brooklyn And Beyond: NYU Tandon Invests A Billion To Expand
On Wednesday, New York University and Brooklyn officials celebrated NYU’s purchase of 3 MetroTech Center, a 10-story, 350,000-sq-ft building adjacent to NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. in Downtown Brooklyn. NYU President Andrew Hamilton said at a press conference that the building’s purchase is part of the ongoing $1...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights
In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Friday, December 2, 2022
WOMAN SOUGHT IN CHEMICAL BURN ATTACK: Police ask the public to help identify a woman who splashed a chemical substance in a commuter’s face early this morning (Friday, December 2) at the Nostrand Avenue/Winthrop Street subway station, within the 71st Precinct. A 21-year-old woman was standing on the southbound 2/5 train platform when the unidentified woman assailant instigated a verbal dispute, followed the victim up the stairs and then splashed the chemical on the victim’s face.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Long-delayed first draft of Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign plan unveiled
At an upbeat press conference outside Brooklyn Borough Hall on Thursday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority released its long-awaited draft plan for the Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign. Originally due out in 2020, work on the first draft, which involved holding public workshops, was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today is a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn and Criminal Bar Associations host U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for Reception
The Brooklyn Bar Association held a Meet and Greet with Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in Brooklyn Heights on Wednesday night. The event was co-sponsored by the Kings County Criminal Bar Association. Members from both events got an opportunity to mingle with the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Arthur Aidala appointed Chair of Gotham Gov’t Relations
Former Brooklyn Bar Association President Arthur Aidala was appointed as the Chair of Gotham Government Relations, the company announced this week. “It’s all about advocacy; whether it is advocacy in the court of law, advocacy in the court of the legislature or executive branch, and advocacy in the court of public opinion, we will use every tool in our toolbelt to win for our clients,” said David M Schwartz, Esq, President of Gotham Government Relations.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City Building Owners Anticipating New 2024 Environmental Regulations
With just over a year before New York City’s climate law targeting buildings goes into effect, property managers and co-op board members are starting to look to the future, motivated by the looming deadline — and the threat of thousands of dollars in penalties. Local Law 97, passed...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYCHA says repairs delayed by rent collection shortfall
This article was originally published on Nov 29 9:47pm EST by THE CITY. The New York City Housing Authority has notified federal officials that a pandemic-triggered shortfall in rent collection is threatening its ability to meet a schedule of apartment fixes mandated by a 2019 court-approved agreement, THE CITY has learned.
