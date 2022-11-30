It has been a busy year for antisemites in Brooklyn. Before we get to them, let us understand a few things about antisemitism. According to the National Jewish Encyclopedia, Moritz Steinschneider coined the term in the year 1860. But it existed long before that. YIVO, the heart of Yiddish in America, lists Steinschneider as a bibliographer, historian, and linguist, a founder of modern Jewish studies. It would be easy to start with the death of Jesus. The Romans hated Jews. Going back to Egypt, one would have to say, but I’m not a historian. I am betting that once there were Jews in evidence, there was antisemitism. The International Alliance on Holocaust Remembrance, as reported by the Jewish News Service, as called on Twitter to adopt its definition of anti-Semitism. Doing so, it says, would give Twitter a yard-stick with which to measure the Jewish and anti-Israel postings that abound on its platform. That definition is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO