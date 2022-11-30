ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Opponents Of IA's Proposed Pipelines Ask Federal Government To Pause Projects

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Washington, DC) — About 36 environmental, public health, and tribal groups are asking federal regulators to halt the construction of three carbon capture pipelines proposed in Iowa. The groups requested the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration delay any action on pipeline permits until new safety guidelines are established. Opponents of the pipelines say current safety measures aren’t enough to protect people living near the projects. Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipelines would cross dozens of Iowa counties.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

