WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: A peek into the MS first lady's holiday spirit, decorations
Jaimee Dorris headed up to the governor's mansion in Jackson and got the chance to make ornaments with the Mississippi first lady and her daughter. We are seeing more clouds this evening than earlier today, and it is definitely more humid. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some pops of sunshine. We are going to see a few scattered showers throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday through next week will be warm with a chance for isolated showers. We are not expecting any of the rain to be heavy and rainfall amounts should be less than one tenth of an inch. Highs will remain above average in the 70s. With warmer temps and higher humidity, we are likely to see developing fog each night into the morning hours.
WDAM-TV
Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday. The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown...
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County farm beaten up by Tuesday's storm
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products. Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. All across the country, people are giving...
Hattiesburg receives nearly $220K for black box theater
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center received a nearly $220,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission’s Building Fund to transform the Paper Warehouse Theater space into a black box theater. The new space will be designed for flexibility and creativity in stage configurations and presentations. City officials said the city will match […]
WDAM-TV
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
WDAM-TV
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The AIDS Services Coalition (ASC) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a comedy fundraiser at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday night. Headling the show is Rita Brent, a Mississippi native with almost a decade in the comedy entertainment business. She’s been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and Epix TV’s Unprotected Sets. Brent is also a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” and wrote for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show.
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
ourmshome.com
“Monarch”, country star Trace Adkins in Jackson Saturday
Country music veteran Trace Adkins will headline a concert in Jackson this weekend and he’s bringing a few friends along for the ride. The Adkins show will take place Saturday night at The Mississippi Coliseum, and is the centerpiece event of a weekend full of happenings in conjunction with the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention. Clay Walker and Drake White will join Adkins for the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
News Channel 25
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
Daily Mississippian
Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales
In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
National Weather Service confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi; teams continue to review damage across state
Preliminary investigations by the officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday’s severe weather. Officials say the number of confirmed tornadoes could rise as officials continue to investigate damage reports from across the state. In Lawrence County, the...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
Highest-paying business jobs in Hattiesburg
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city. […]
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes. The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries. This report will be updated as...
WAPT
Nearly 50 Mississippi homes damaged, at least 8 tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday's storms
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. — Early estimates from the National Weather Service confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday's storm outbreak. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said two injuries were reported in Pike County and so far, there have been reports of damage to 47...
