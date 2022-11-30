ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

WTOP

Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief

The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Fairfax Times

Parents express concern with homeless in MCC

Some McLean parents are expressing concerns about a homeless man who sleeps in the McLean Community Center (MCC) while their children are attending classes in the facility. Not only are they worried for the safety of their children, but they’re also voicing that they don’t believe the man is getting services that he needs.
MCLEAN, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers

Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria — “The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday.” [WTOP]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 49 and low of 30. Sunrise at 7:11 am...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria home hunt highlights for Dec 2, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. Noteworthy: Price reduction and low interest specials; new construction; .5 acre wooded lot; quartz countertops. Listed: $1,094,888. Open: Saturday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Erica Gray – Samson Properties) 7 BR, 5 BA single-family detached. Noteworthy:...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Northern Virginia

BETHESDA - As we enter the holiday season, you may be looking for some fun holiday activities for you and your family. FOX 5 has you covered with a comprehensive list of holiday guides! Here is a look at fun holiday-themed activities you can attend across part of Northern Virginia.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince William County, MD

BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Prince William County to celebrate!. Woodbridge’s second annual Reindeer Romp is supporting local charity "For the Love of Others." Throw on your reindeer antlers and bring a new toy to donate to families this holiday season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Stafford County

The holiday season is in full swing, so to help you navigate all the fun activities happening across the area, FOX 5 is compiling a list of holiday guides. In the Stafford County, Virginia area, people looking for holiday activities will have plenty of holiday markets, parties and family-friendly events to pick from!
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”

“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student

A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a special needs student, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
virginiamercury.com

Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines

• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Loudoun Co. calls for help from Richmond to address rising rent

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Renters are finding Loudoun County less and less affordable, and now leaders are working on solutions to ease the burden thousands face every month. The county is calling on its state representatives to solve the problem. The problem of rent affordability is highlighted by this figure: median gross rent […]
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA

Rosa Parks honored with tribute on every Metro bus in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did in December of 2016. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is paying tribute to the legacy and courage of civil rights icon Rosa Parks with commemorative seats reserved in her honor on every bus across Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC

