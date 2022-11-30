Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Only 100 Ballots Left to Count in Orange County’s Election
There are only 100 ballots left to count in Orange County’s November 2022 General Election and some tight races still hang in the balance. While the remaining ballots are spread throughout the county, there’s still a handful of races across OC with margins of less than 100 votes.
Latino Small Business Owners Push for a New Downtown Santa Ana
As economic rough patches renew fears over downtown Santa Ana’s fading Latino footprint, its merchants are mobilizing at a scale not seen in years to rethink the area’s needs on its commercial and cultural ends. And their presence at a Nov. 15 City Council meeting prompted an initial...
Orange County Approves Construction of $78 Million Irvine Health Campus With Few Details
A nearly $80 million contract to design and build a public health campus in Irvine has won unanimous approval from county supervisors – though details on the plans are limited. Supervisors had no public discussion Tuesday when awarding a $78 million contract to the Canadian multinational firm PCL Construction...
OC Commuters Can Now See Huge U.S. Flag Off 91 Freeway Over Future Veterans Cemetery
Dozens of truckers along the 91 and 241 freeways led an impromptu honking applause on Wednesday morning as a massive American flag arose over Gypsum Canyon, hoisted over what could become Orange County’s first, state veterans cemetery. “This is iconic,” said Nick Berardino, president of the Veterans Alliance of...
Before Election is Finalized, OC Officials to Pick New Transportation Leaders Thursday
Days before Orange County’s election results are certified, a committee of mayors is set to appoint local officials to the regional transportation leadership board. Nearly half of the decision-making seats are up for grabs at the powerful Orange County Transportation Authority that controls public bus service, freeway widenings and major street improvements.
Local Artists will be Serving a New Look for Placentia’s SR-57 Orange Freeway
The SR-57 Orange Freeway stretches approximately 4.9 miles through the cities of Placentia, Fullerton and Brea. Soon the standard gray walls will be splashed with color and contemporary designs for locals and the thousands of others who travel the freeway system to admire. Beginning in spring 2023, Los Angeles sculptor...
Laguna Niguel City Council to Consider Development on Former Landslide Site
Laguna Niguel city leaders could make the final decision on a controversial condo project at a special meeting the first week of December, potentially greenlighting a developer to build on the same site where a landslide knocked down homes over 20 years ago. The developer says it’s safe to build...
Fountain Valley Bans Short-Term Rentals
Approximately 200 short-term rentals operating in Fountain Valley will be forced to cease operation and deemed illegal before the start of the new year or face fines and further enforcement from the city. This decision comes after the Fountain Valley City Council unanimously gave final approval to an ordinance banning...
Why Are Workers Striking Much More Often in Orange County?
As local workers get hammered by an explosion in costs for housing and healthcare, they’re turning more and more to the nuclear option of negotiating tactics. Up until recently, labor strikes were fairly uncommon in Orange County. But that’s been changing. This month, three different labor strikes have...
Orange County’s Election Pushes Some Big Changes to Small Cities
While much of the attention has been on Orange County’s larger elections like Congress and the Board of Supervisors, the results and turnout in the county’s smaller cities show the county is only growing more politically competitive as time goes on. Democrats won a few big seats in...
Community Invited to Grand Opening for Park Honoring Landmark Mendez v. Westminster Case
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Community Invited to Grand Opening for Park Honoring Landmark. Mendez v. Westminster Case. The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of...
To: Student Leader Applauds California’s Free School Meals for All
This school year, California’s new “School Meals for All” program began. As a student leader serving my school, the city of Irvine, and the California Association of Student Councils, I applaud California for being the first state to provide every K–12 student in our public schools with free breakfast and lunch.
Panoringan: Cheferbly Reinvents Specialty Dining
The notion of hiring a chef to cater a meal in the privacy of one’s home has become more common in recent years as individuals worry about the well-being of themselves and their loved ones while dining in a public setting since the pandemic. While we all cannot afford this kind of expense, those that can are limited to word-of-mouth chef recommendations and the kitchens consumers are familiar with. This is where Irvine-based Cheferbly enters the picture.
Orange County’s Most Opaque Election: Superior Court Judges
Judges are among the most powerful local elected officials in Orange County, overseeing justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to child custody to murder cases. Yet they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This year,...
Disabled Students at Cal State Fullerton Petition for a Place on Campus
Cal State Fullerton’s disability advocacy student club is taking on university administrators, challenging their decision to close a popular computer lab located on the first floor of the Polka Library, once called their “safe space.”. While the university provides meeting spaces for other clubs, it doesn’t for students...
These Dogs Are Getting Left Behind in Orange County Shelters
Some dogs in Orange County animal shelters and rescues have a more difficult time getting adopted than others. In Orange County, large dogs, mature dogs or dogs with perceived behavior problems — whether or not these perceptions are true — are most often left behind. Mike Cribbin, manager...
Treseder: Irvine City Council Vote to Stand with Women Against Abuse
In 2017, a student told me a high-ranking professor had sexually assaulted her. At the time, I chaired the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology department at the University of California at Irvine. I believed this student because, one and most importantly, women of all ages on and off campus face sexual violence or threats of sexual violence all the time; and because, two, the same professor had sexually harassed me.
Where Will Santa Ana’s New Police Oversight Panel Go Under a New City Council?
A 50-year push for police oversight in Santa Ana has now birthed a civilian watchdog panel, after years of study and two unanimous votes by City Council members this month. Final approval came Nov. 15. The next day, police officers made an afternoon traffic stop of a car off South...
Stanton To Broadcast City Council Meetings Beginning in December
Stanton residents will be able to view City Council meetings live via Zoom beginning Dec. 1, despite reservations by some council members about public participation and the financial impact of broadcasting. The Stanton City Council voted 4-0 in October, with Councilmember Gary Taylor absent, to proceed with the shift from...
Irvine Voters on Track to Reject Lincoln Club-Backed Candidates
Irvine’s elections were some of the tightest city races in Orange County this year, but just over a week after election night, voters are on track to create a Democratic supermajority on their City Council. Councilman Larry Agran and UC Irvine Professor Kathleen Treseder are poised to win both...
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 0