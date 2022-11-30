ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before Election is Finalized, OC Officials to Pick New Transportation Leaders Thursday

Days before Orange County’s election results are certified, a committee of mayors is set to appoint local officials to the regional transportation leadership board. Nearly half of the decision-making seats are up for grabs at the powerful Orange County Transportation Authority that controls public bus service, freeway widenings and major street improvements.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fountain Valley Bans Short-Term Rentals

Approximately 200 short-term rentals operating in Fountain Valley will be forced to cease operation and deemed illegal before the start of the new year or face fines and further enforcement from the city. This decision comes after the Fountain Valley City Council unanimously gave final approval to an ordinance banning...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Panoringan: Cheferbly Reinvents Specialty Dining

The notion of hiring a chef to cater a meal in the privacy of one’s home has become more common in recent years as individuals worry about the well-being of themselves and their loved ones while dining in a public setting since the pandemic. While we all cannot afford this kind of expense, those that can are limited to word-of-mouth chef recommendations and the kitchens consumers are familiar with. This is where Irvine-based Cheferbly enters the picture.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
These Dogs Are Getting Left Behind in Orange County Shelters

Some dogs in Orange County animal shelters and rescues have a more difficult time getting adopted than others. In Orange County, large dogs, mature dogs or dogs with perceived behavior problems — whether or not these perceptions are true — are most often left behind. Mike Cribbin, manager...
Treseder: Irvine City Council Vote to Stand with Women Against Abuse

In 2017, a student told me a high-ranking professor had sexually assaulted her. At the time, I chaired the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology department at the University of California at Irvine. I believed this student because, one and most importantly, women of all ages on and off campus face sexual violence or threats of sexual violence all the time; and because, two, the same professor had sexually harassed me.
IRVINE, CA
Stanton To Broadcast City Council Meetings Beginning in December

Stanton residents will be able to view City Council meetings live via Zoom beginning Dec. 1, despite reservations by some council members about public participation and the financial impact of broadcasting. The Stanton City Council voted 4-0 in October, with Councilmember Gary Taylor absent, to proceed with the shift from...
STANTON, CA
