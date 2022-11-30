Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Current National Mortgage Rates: December 1, 2022—Rates Decline
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.74%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.07%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.75%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%. Mortgage Rates for December 1, 2022.
Channel 3000
It has been this bad before. How home buyers got it done in 1981
The housing market is in grim shape. People yearn to buy but are thwarted by rising mortgage rates, unaffordable homes and an inadequate supply of properties for sale. The hopeful news is that America has been through this before — in 1981 — and things eventually got better. The sobering news is that the early-’80s housing market stayed alive courtesy of some factors that barely exist this time around. We will have to construct a new path out of this mess.
