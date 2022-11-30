ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans

SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. Fifteen of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Judson ISD names interim superintendent

SAN ANTONIO — Judson Independent School District has named an interim superintendent. Dr. Milton Fields has taken the position after a special board meeting was held on Thursday. Fields served as the Deputy Superintendent of Student Support Services. He is a Judson High School alum and an Air Force Veteran.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year

SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A tour of some cool tech you'll find right here in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is becoming known as a technology hub, as businesses flock here to start up what could be the next big thing. Advancements in technology. Without them, mankind couldn't have progressed to where we are today. In the 1910s the first hazmat suit was believed to have been created to battle the Manchurian Plague. In the early 1930s vibrating belts to jiggle the fat away became fashionable in the home as part of the home gym.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy