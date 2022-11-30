Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Cigarette sparks fire at San Antonio apartment
SAN ANTONIO — A cigarette sparked a fire at northeast-side apartment, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire broke out before 3:30 a.m. on Friday in the 8000 block of Bentley Drive inside a first-floor apartment unit. SAFD said the lit cigarette fell on a pile of clothes...
Ways you can give back this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season brings joy for many, but don't forget there are members in our community that are in need. Here are some ways you can give back this holiday season. This Saturday on Dec. 3, you can take an unwrapped gift to the River of...
USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans
SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. Fifteen of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
River of Lights hosted by the San Antonio River Authority is Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for something fun and free to do with your family this weekend?. The San Antonio River Authority is excited to celebrate the holiday season at the 2022 River of Lights this Saturday, Dec. 3. The related video above was originally published November 12,...
9 San Antonio bakeries with decorated cookies perfect for the holidays
Don't forget the milk!
Windcrest Light Up brings holiday cheer to San Antonio this weekend
The holiday tradition has been going for 64 years.
Pet adoptions only $25 during 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event at SA Humane Society
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society has announced they will be participating in a nationwide event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats in time for Christmas. “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event lowers the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Humane Society for 10 days starting on December 1.
Judson ISD names interim superintendent
SAN ANTONIO — Judson Independent School District has named an interim superintendent. Dr. Milton Fields has taken the position after a special board meeting was held on Thursday. Fields served as the Deputy Superintendent of Student Support Services. He is a Judson High School alum and an Air Force Veteran.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
KSAT 12
Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year
SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
Popular Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Opening First San Antonio Location
The coffee shop is making moves to open its first San Antonio location.
SAPD needs your help finding missing teenaged girl
SAN ANTONIO — San antonio police need your help finding a missing teen. Police say Ava Lucille Villareal was last seen in the 5000 block of Encanta Rd near Wurzbach Parkway on the northeast side of town. She has wavy, shoulder length brown hair dyed a copper color and...
Winterfest promises 40,000 pounds of snow, Santa in a hot rod plus the Grinch!
SAN ANTONIO — Guess who's coming to San Antonio on Saturday in a snazzy hot rod?. Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to show up at North Central Baptist Hospital’s 17th annual Winterfest San Antonio holiday event. And they’ll bring even more snow than last year with them to this year’s event – 40,000 pounds to be exact.
A tour of some cool tech you'll find right here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is becoming known as a technology hub, as businesses flock here to start up what could be the next big thing. Advancements in technology. Without them, mankind couldn't have progressed to where we are today. In the 1910s the first hazmat suit was believed to have been created to battle the Manchurian Plague. In the early 1930s vibrating belts to jiggle the fat away became fashionable in the home as part of the home gym.
KENS 5
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
Police searching for group of people who allegedly targeted an elderly shopper at an H-E-B
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help finding a group of people who targeted an elderly woman while she was shopping, and threatened to hurt her if she didn;t withdraw money from her bank and give it to them. It happened on November 21 around 2 p.m....
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
San Antonio's Tenko Ramen closing permanently on Dec. 31
The noodle house was the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's Bottling Department food hall.
As police work to curb San Antonio crime, activists say nonprofits have a role to play
SAN ANTONIO — New statistics show 2022 brought a rise in crime to San Antonio. This week, SAPD presented its crime statistics from January through October, revealing a nearly 12% increase compared to the same timeframe last year. Those numbers were presented to the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
