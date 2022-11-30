Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire District Attorney has determined the actions of two Eau Claire officers in an officer involved critical incident were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others. According to the Office of District Attorney Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Peter J. Rindal, District Attorney,...
wpr.org
Investigation: Longtime Eau Claire County Sheriff died by suicide
The death by suicide of the longtime sheriff of Eau Claire County is leading local leaders to call for expanded peer support and improved access to mental health services for people working in law enforcement. Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer had been set to retire in January after 47...
WEAU-TV 13
Name released in Barron County fatal crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29,...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
wiproud.com
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 1, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 4 automotive dealers launching new program
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is announcing they are partnering with four area automotive dealers in the county to launch a new program. The new program is called Back to Basics-Arrive Alive. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, for...
fox9.com
Man attacked Kanabec County couple with hammer looking for his ex: Charges
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused of attacking a couple in their home last month has been charged with several felonies alleging he was looking for his ex when he beat the couple with a hammer. Troy Allan Hill, 48, of Sandstone, is charged with 19...
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
wwisradio.com
Jury Finds Dunn County Killer Sane
A jury says a Dunn County killer was sane at the time of his crime. The jury yesterday said there’s no evidence that Ryan Steinhoff wasn’t in his right mind when he killed Bruce McGuigan back in 2020. Steinhoff is looking at prison time now, and not a stint in a mental hospital. He will be formally sentenced in February.
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Dec. 2, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Between Mackey and Ross roads in the town of Trego. Schedule: March 17, 2021, to November 2022. Cost: $17.65 million. Description: Reconstructing US 53 from...
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
Man Seriously Hurt After Hitting Deer on Interstate 35
PINE CITY (WJON News) -- A man was seriously hurt after his vehicle struck a deer and he was hit by another vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 in Pine County. Troopers say 65-year-old Dale Tatge of Faribault was...
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Free sand for sidewalks available to Eau Claire residents
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is letting residents know there is sand for sidewalks available. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of Eau Claire residents there is free sand available at the Central Maintenance Facility located at 911 Forest Street.
mygateway.news
Village of Spring Valley holds Special Board Meeting
SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Village of Spring Valley held a Special Board Meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Village Board Room. Village President Marsha Brunkhorst called the meeting to order and called the roll, with all six Trustees present. To read this and...
WEAU-TV 13
Clearwater Winter Parade kicks off Friday, Bridge to Wonderland Parade Saturday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clearwater Winter Parade in Eau Claire is scheduled to kick off Friday. The Parade is scheduled to kick off with fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The Parade route starts on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue and then turns down 1st Avenue,...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Pretzel and Freddy
DUNN AND VERNON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A former stray cat is looking for a home where she can be an indoor and an outdoor cat. Pretzel is approximately one to two years old. She arrived at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie in February. Pretzel gets along great with other cats, she tolerates dogs and she loves every person she meets.
