Amherst, MA

Homeless shelter in Amherst creates GoFundMe campaign for new van

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Craig’s Doors has launched a GoFundMe campaign in honor of one of the most valuable members to raise money for a new cargo van.

Craig’s Doors is a nonprofit emergency shelter in Amherst that recently lost one of the most valuable members of its team, “Pearl”, a 2006 Ford Econoline cargo van, according to a news release from Craig’s Doors.

Pearl help move unhoused guests into new homes, deliver supplies and meals, pick up food from the local food bank, and so much more for the organization. The #ForPearl campaign will run until its goal is reached, and the single largest donor to the campaign will be allowed to choose the name of the van.

“Since Pearl passed on, it’s been a struggle to get critical supplies and resources in the hands of those who need it most,” said Executive Director of Craig’s Doors, Tim McCarthy. “We’ve had to rent a vehicle a few times now, just to make ends meet – which hasn’t been cheap.”

“This new van, whatever its name ends up being, will allow us to help more people this winter and beyond, and save our organization time and money,” McCarthy adds.

As of Wednesday morning, $6,195 has been donated out of their $27,000 goal.

