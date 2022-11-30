ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: A Bear Goes on a Drug-Fueled Rampage in Elizabeth Banks’ Thriller

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Keri Russell is heading back to the ’80s. The star of FX’s “The Americans” leads the cast in the newly released first trailer for “ Cocaine Bear ,” Elizabeth Banks ’ upcoming thriller film.

The movie is based loosely on a true story from 1985, where authorities discovered a dead bear in the Chattahoochee National Forest of Georgia. The bear was found to have died after ingesting 75 pounds of 95-percent pure cocaine from a duffel bag in the woods. The bag belonged to Andrew C. Thornton II, a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, who dropped the supplies while flying over the forest during a supply run.

Thornton died during the same plane ride after getting caught in his parachute and crashing to the ground, while the dead bear was stuffed and bounced around from owner to owner. Currently, it can be seen on display at the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington.

Banks’ film, as the title implies, focuses less on Thornton and more on the bear, which in this storyline goes on a vicious rampage through Kentucky after ingesting the cocaine. Russell plays one of the unlucky humans who gets caught in the animal’s killing spree, and she’s joined by a large ensemble cast that includes her “The Americans” co-stars Margo Martindale and her real-life husband Matthew Rhys. O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, and Brooklynn Prince also star in the film, which features one of the final film performances of “Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta.

“Cocaine Bear” is Banks’ third directorial feature effort, after “Pitch Perfect 2” in 2015 and 2019’s “Charlie Angels” reboot. The actor, who most recently starred in this year’s abortion drama “Call Jane,” directs a script written by Jimmy Warden, and produces the film with Max Handelman through their Brownstone Productions banner. “21 Jump Street” and “The Lego Movie’s” Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also produce the film through their Lord Miller Productions banner, along with Aditya Sood. Brian Duffield rounds out the producing team for the film, which is distributed by Universal Pictures.

“Cocaine Bear” rampages into movie theaters February 24. Watch the full trailer below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Unrelentingly Brutal Slave Epic Is a B Movie with Delusions of Grandeur

, Antoine Fuqua’s thoroughly Oscar-pilled “Emancipation” is the kind of immaculate misfire that could only happen because Hollywood is spinning off its axis. Because the American film industry has sacrificed medium-budget programmers at the altar of monolithic franchise blockbusters, original stories can only expect to be told if they feed into the awards machine and/or manufacture a sense of cultural significance. That’s how you wind up with the director of “Olympus Has Fallen” making a stiff-jawed slavery epic that desperately wants to be something a lot smaller — and a little less important. That was never an option. By virtue of...
IndieWire

‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
IndieWire

Joe Pesci Says ‘Home Alone 2’ Fire Stunt Left Him with ‘Serious Burns’

Joe Pesci had to go home and get his shine box after sustaining burns on the set of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Pesci reprised his role of burglar Harry opposite fellow criminal Marv (Daniel Stern), who both set out to terrorize Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in the Big Apple. While Pesci channeled more than being funny like a clown in the Chris Columbus-helmed 1990 feature, the “Goodfellas” alum was left with “serious burns” on the top of his head due to a now-iconic fire scene. “In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate...
IndieWire

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer: James Gunn Gets the Band Together One Last Time

It’s finally here! Months after wowing Comic-Con attendees with an early screening of the first trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Disney went radio silent, leaving fans to rely on people who were in the room for information about the trailer. Anticipation for the trailer has only grown in the months following that panel, but the wait is finally over. As part of today’s film presentation at CCXP23 in São Paolo, the entertainment giant finally let it drop for the entire world to see. The trailer features the return of beloved heroes such as Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Raccoon,...
IndieWire

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Teaser Pits Optimus Prime Against a Gorilla Robot

Every ’80s kid’s favorite toy robots are back. The teaser trailer for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” was released Thursday, with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee set to return to theaters. The film, the first in the franchise since the “Bumblebee” spinoff in 2018, is a sequel to the film and largely unconnected to the five films in the series helmed by Michael Bay. The movie sees the heroic Autobot Transformer faction cross paths with three different groups of animal-themed robots: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons. Best known for their appearances in the 1996 “Beast Wars” computer-animated series, the film sees...
IndieWire

Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
IndieWire

Robert Downey Jr. Praised Chris Hemsworth for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Improv: He Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’

Chris Hemsworth reached a career peak thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s praise during “Avengers: Endgame.” Hemsworth recalled feeling hesitant about improvising an emotional scene as Thor, coping with loss post-Thanos. “Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Is this going to work,’ you know? I mean, I remember that scene [in ‘Avengers: Endgame]’ where I sort of start breaking down, pitching everyone the mission, and talking about my family, and who died, and so on…just little moments like that in your career where just everything lines up, and there was a bit of improv, and so on,” Hemsworth recalled during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast....
IndieWire

CNN Begins Layoffs, Chris Licht Memo Predicts ‘Difficult Time for Everyone’

CNN will begin laying off employees on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a staff-wide memo sent out on Wednesday. In the memo, which was obtained by IndieWire and can be read below, the channel’s CEO Chris Licht said those affected by the layoffs will be contacted over the next two days, and the rest of the staff will receive communication on who has been let go on Thursday. “Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as...
IndieWire

Brendan Fraser Defends ‘The Whale’ Prosthetic Suit: ‘It Was Accurate’ for Playing a 600-Pound Man

Brendan Fraser is wading into the backlash over his prosthetics on awards contender “The Whale.” Fraser, who transformed into a 600-pound man for the role by carrying between 50 and 300 extra pounds per scene, addressed the fatphobic criticisms at the film’s New York City premiere. “I think it’s one of the more exacting ways you can create a character and body, and in this case the mandate that Charlie’s costume would respect the laws of gravity and physics as opposed to the many ways that we’ve seen that character depicted in films before as really a one-note joke,” Fraser told People,...
IndieWire

‘One Fine Morning’ Trailer: Léa Seydoux Leads Mia Hansen-Løve’s Infidelity Drama

After the success of 2021’s “Bergman Island,” it should be abundantly clear that when Mia Hansen-Løve releases a new relationship drama, cinephiles should take note. The auteur is returning to familiar territory with her latest work, the Léa Seydoux-led infidelity story “One Fine Morning,” which was a hit at the Cannes Film Festival and has now released a trailer ahead of its theatrical run. According to the film’s official synopsis, Sandra (Léa Seydoux) is a widowed young mother raising her daughter on her own, while also caring for her sick father (Pascal Greggory). She’s dealing with the loss of the relationship...
IndieWire

‘Emancipation’ Producer Criticized for Sharing Slavery Photo at Premiere

“Emancipation” producer Joey McFarland has been criticized for collecting and subsequently publicizing an original photography collection of enslaved people. McFarland brought the famed 1863 photo of former slave “Whipped Peter” to the film’s premiere. Will Smith portrays Peter in the Apple Original feature, helmed by Antoine Fuqua. “I have the photo, this is the original photograph from 1863,” McFarland told Variety on the red carpet. “I wanted a piece of Peter to be here tonight.” McFarland continued, “It’s [sad] to say so many artifacts and photographs have not been preserved or curated or respected. And I took it upon myself to curate and...
IndieWire

Aubrey Plaza Wonders If She’s the Last Fan Standing of Theatrical Movies Next to Scorsese and Spielberg

Aubrey Plaza just might be the final defender of theatrical cinema. The “Emily the Criminal” star and producer quipped that she is among the likes of Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg in prioritizing the moviegoing experience. “I’m one of the last people that’s kind of waving that theatrical flag,” Plaza told Deadline. “Me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg, just the three of us. I’m romantic about it. I just believe with all my heart that if you make a movie that’s undeniably great, people will hear about it and want to see it.” Plaza led “Emily the Criminal,” “Spin Me Round,” and “The White...
IndieWire

‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dead Outside of Bronx Factory

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead outside a Bronx sheet metal manufacturing factory. Vallelonga’s body was dumped outside of the factory and was later identified by the NYPD, as Deadline reported. The corpse was found on November 28, with the identification announced December 1 via the New York Post. Vallelonga Jr., age 60, was dumped out of a car at 3:50 a.m. and is believed to have overdosed on drugs. The investigation is ongoing. Vallelonga starred in the 2018 Best Picture winner “Green Book,” in which he portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Based on a true...
BRONX, NY
IndieWire

‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari’ Trailer: Rory Kennedy Remembers New Zealand Disaster

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy turns the camera on the devastating December 2019 volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand for Netflix’s latest documentary, “The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari.” Kennedy directs and produces the film, which screened at AFI and DOC NYC ahead of the three-year anniversary of the tragic natural disaster that claimed 22 lives. Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the eruption. The official synopsis reads: During a routine sightseeing day-trip to a remote volcanic island, 47 tourists and guides were trapped in the epicenter of a boiling pyroclastic surge of toxic dust and ash. Both terrifying and inspiring,...
IndieWire

‘Super Mario Bros’ New Trailer: Charlie Day and Chris Pratt Try to Save Princess Peach

Not everything is just peachy in the world of “Super Mario Bros.” The Nintendo movie adaptation, from Universal and Illumination, stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as plumber brothers Mario and Luigi. The duo set out to save Princess Peach, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, as Bowser (Jack Black) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) stand in their way. Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad. “Super Mario Bros.” is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, both “Teen Titans Go!” alums. The screenplay is written by Matthew Fogel, who penned “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The film first garnered...
IndieWire

‘Violent Night’ Review: No One in This Naughty Christmas Tale Has as Much Fun as David Harbour

We’re scarcely five minutes into Tommy Wirkola’s naughty new Christmas tale “Violent Night” before David Harbour’s chubby, drunk, and righteously pissed off St. Nick is puking off his sleigh onto one very confused bartender and revealing himself to, yes indeed, be the jolly one himself. If you can vibe with that whiplash-inducing comedic opening — gallons of vomit mixed with some magical holiday sweetness — you just might be in the right frame of mind to receive what’s to come in this holiday trifle. The big draw of “Violent Night” is, of course, right there in the title: the violence! Wirkola...
IndieWire

‘Love Actually’ Director Richard Curtis Calls Movie ‘Out of Date’ Over Lack of Diversity: I Feel ‘Stupid’

Love may actually be all around, but it was mostly a white Christmas when it came to 2003 rom-com “Love Actually.” Writer-director Richard Curtis reflected on the beloved classic film, saying the lack of diversity makes him “feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid” two decades later. “There are things you’d change but, thank God, society is changing, so my film is bound, in some moments, to feel out of date,” Curtis said in a interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC’s 20th-anniversary special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later” (via Entertainment Weekly). Curtis continued, “The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable...
IndieWire

‘Broker’ Trailer: Kore-eda Hirokazu Directs Song Kang-ho in a Cannes-Winning Performance

Japan may have snubbed Palme d’Or-winning, Oscar-nominated director Kore-eda Hirokazu’s new film “Broker” for the Best International Feature Academy Award submission, but the family drama starring Korean actor Song Kang-ho remains one of the most acclaimed films of the year. The regular Bong Joon Ho collaborator, from “Memories of Murder” to “Parasite,” won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his portrayal of a laundry operator who traffics children on the black market. Watch the trailer below. The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can’t have children of...
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann Is Ready for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Elvis Biopic: ‘If She’s Got Any Questions, I’m Available’

Baz Luhrmann has Elvis Presley always on his mind. The “Elvis” auteur spent months researching Graceland ahead of his epic musical biopic starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Now, Luhrmann is considering himself a resident expert on all things Presley — and is ready to act as a resource for fellow director Sofia Coppola. The “Lost in Translation” writer-director is helming an adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s memoir “Priscilla,” with Cailee Spaeny playing Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis. “All I did was reach out to her, we just had a quick hello,” Luhrmann told People magazine. “I just...
IndieWire

Walt Disney Animation Resurrects Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Character in New Animated Short

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is hopping back onscreen. As part of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration, the hand-drawn animation team has launched a new short film titled “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” featuring the beloved vintage character 94 years after the studio’s last “Oswald” cartoon. Famed animator Eric Goldberg (“Pocahontas,” “Fantasia/2000”) directs the short film, with Emmy Award-winning producer Dorothy McKim (“Meet the Robinsons”) producing. The minute-long short is now available on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ YouTube channel. “On the eve of Disney’s 100th anniversary, it was such a joy to create the first new Oswald short from our studio since...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy