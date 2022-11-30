Gov. Kemp responds to school shooter hoaxes across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Schools across Georgia were on high alert Wednesday due to what Gov. Brian Kemp called “a cruel hoax.”

Threats of gunmen on school campuses surfaced in Baldwin, Burke, Camden, Coffee, Early, Effingham, Glynn, Muscogee, Richmond, Ware and Wayne counties, as well as in Valdosta and Vidalia following an initial report at Savannah High School.

The high school was evacuated while SWAT conducted a full sweep on campus.

Other schools across Georgia initiated lockdowns on campus and increased their law enforcement presence.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the threats “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.

He thanked law enforcement for their quick responses.

“Law enforcement across all levels immediately sprang into action,” Kemp stated. “They did not hesitate to rush toward potential danger to protect our children.”

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said investigative teams are on standby and ready to assist. The Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center is working closely with federal agencies to monitor activity, a GBI spokesperson confirmed.