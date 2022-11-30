ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp responds to school shooter hoaxes across Georgia

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BEVP_0jSfHaim00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Schools across Georgia were on high alert Wednesday due to what Gov. Brian Kemp called “a cruel hoax.”

Threats of gunmen on school campuses surfaced in Baldwin, Burke, Camden, Coffee, Early, Effingham, Glynn, Muscogee, Richmond, Ware and Wayne counties, as well as in Valdosta and Vidalia following an initial report at Savannah High School.

The high school was evacuated while SWAT conducted a full sweep on campus.

Other schools across Georgia initiated lockdowns on campus and increased their law enforcement presence.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the threats “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.

He thanked law enforcement for their quick responses.

“Law enforcement across all levels immediately sprang into action,” Kemp stated. “They did not hesitate to rush toward potential danger to protect our children.”

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said investigative teams are on standby and ready to assist. The Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center is working closely with federal agencies to monitor activity, a GBI spokesperson confirmed.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Eight sentenced to Federal Prison for Execution of Teenager

United States Attorneys Office Northern District of Georgia – Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Eight gang members sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage gang member for suspected “snitching”

Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
GEORGIA STATE
douglasnow.com

Gov. Kemp: Active school shooter hoaxes 'domestic terrorism,' FBI investigating

The Coffee County School System was one of more than a dozen school districts targeted in a statewide school shooting hoax yesterday, with several schools receiving calls with claims of an active shooter on their campus. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released a statement following the widespread panic, stating that an investigation by the FBI is underway.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Threats of Violence Continue at Georgia Schools, Including Augusta

Law enforcement officials across the state are on high alert after threats of violence were received at a handful of schools across Georgia this morning, including Westside High School in Augusta. Multiple units from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office , an ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
lazytrips.com

How many hours does it take to drive through Georgia?

Known as the Empire State of the South, or the Peach State, Georgia is the 24th largest state in the US. Georgia is located on the Southeastern region of the United States and borders the states of Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Alabama. Crossing the state from east...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker plays up folksy charm ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia — There was no way a neck injury was going to sideline Faye Lacey from attending Herschel Walker's campaign stop in Warner Robins, Georgia, on Friday. Lacey, who wore a red shirt with Walker's face on it and a neck brace with a "Run Herschel Run" sticker slapped in the middle, told the Washington Examiner that if the Republican Senate hopeful could show up for voters, she could show up for him.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Margaret Minnicks

Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
ALBANY, GA
WSAV News 3

Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA (WRBL) — Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack Obama to garner support a few days ahead of the Georgia senate runoff. About 5,000 people jammed into the industrial hall at Pullman Yard where Warnock and Obama wasted no time going after his opponent Herschel Walker. “Plenty folks haven’t voted […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy