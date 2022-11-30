ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATU.com

Putin soiled himself after falling down stairs, report claims

WASHINGTON (TND) — Russian President Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs and soiled himself at his official residence, a report claims. According to the anti-Kremlin Telegram channel "General SVR," Putin's mishap took place on Wednesday evening. The report sources the claims to informants within Putin's security team. "General SVR"...
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased

HONG KONG — (AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions amid increasingly vocal public frustration over the measures. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan....

Comments / 0

Community Policy