Make Room On Your Plate for the Fort Hood Drive-Thru Food Distribution Dec. 10
Killeen, Texas -- Mark your calendars, because the Killeen Food Care Center is looking to feed hundreds of military and veteran families in the Fort Hood area on Dec 10. The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has put together and will be hosting a drive-through food distribution event on Saturday, December 10 from 9am - 1pm at the Food Care Center in Killeen. Being a military spouse, these types of events are near and dear to my heart and I'm always going to share them with you.
KWTX
Farm bureau in Coryell County surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local county Farm Bureau spread some holiday cheer and awareness about the plight of farmers and ranchers by surprising shoppers at the grocery store checkout line and paying for their bill. The Coryell County Farm Bureau sent out representatives to the HEB in Gatesville the...
Purple Christmas Toy Drive for Uvalde families hosted by Teach Them to Love Ministries
KILLEEN, Texas — Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries (T3L) is hosting a Purple Christmas Toy Drive for the kids of Uvalde and Flores through Dec. 16 in Killeen. The non-profit organization has been accepting gifts for school children of Uvalde and Flores Elementary since Nov. 26. This holiday...
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter seeking extra guidance in distemper outbreak prevention
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Animal Shelter is getting new guidance after a distemper outbreak forced them to close their doors more than a month ago. The deadly disease has kept the shelter on high alert and they say they want to take every necessary step to recover from this outbreak, and continue keeping their animals protected moving forward.
RG3 Foundation hosts Walmart shopping spree for Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events
Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
fox44news.com
Temple Christmas Parade, tree lighting coming Dec. 5
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is bringing back its long-running tradition for the holiday season!. The City is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting and 76th annual Christmas Parade this Monday This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas,” and the parade will have over 100 illuminated entries from local organizations. This year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Grant applications reopen for Killeen nonprofit youth organizations in December
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with Killeen youth. During Tuesday night's countil workshop, the city of Killeen reopened its grant funding Killeen's nonprofit youth organizations for a second time. The grant application process will now be open from Dec....
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5. Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online. How to Watch. Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com,...
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
News Channel 25
First to the Fight: Lacy Lakeview officer de-escalates chaotic mental health call
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Oftentimes, men and women in law enforcement are forced to make split-second decisions that can have huge implications. One Lacy Lakeview police officer who responded to a mental health call last month knows that firsthand. Ofc. Remington Harrison is no stranger to law enforcement: both...
Walk into winter with Waco Wonderland
WACO, Texas — Kick off the holidays with the 10th annual Waco Wonderland at Heritage Square this weekend. The event runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 and it is free to the public. The only purchase to make would be the $10 wristband to ride the Ferris wheel and other rides.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove volunteers turn out to lay wreaths for veterans
On a soggy Saturday morning, family members and volunteers placed more than 13,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans and family members buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Known as the Wreaths for Vets, the organization and volunteers laid the first wreath in 2006 on the...
How to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'
KILLEEN, Texas — What better way to give back on 'Giving Tuesday' than to donate to local military families in the Central Texas area. The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen will accept donations of any amount starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday for their first ever 'Day od Giving' donation event.
fox44news.com
Father-son duo fix and donate bikes for Christmas
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The holiday season is here which means a time of joy and giving, and one local family is using their talents to give to others. Jamarquin Powell Jr. is only 11 years old, but with the help of his dad has a big plan for Christmas giving.
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce...
KCEN
