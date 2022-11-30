Killeen, Texas -- Mark your calendars, because the Killeen Food Care Center is looking to feed hundreds of military and veteran families in the Fort Hood area on Dec 10. The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has put together and will be hosting a drive-through food distribution event on Saturday, December 10 from 9am - 1pm at the Food Care Center in Killeen. Being a military spouse, these types of events are near and dear to my heart and I'm always going to share them with you.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO