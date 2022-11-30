Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
DeSantis denies report of 'U-Turn' on Disney's special governing district
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denied a report Friday that the state was considering reversing its decision to dissolve Disney's special governing district near Orlando. In a statement, a spokesperson for DeSantis said the governor "does not make U-turns." "The governor was right to champion removing the extraordinary benefit given to...
Some YouTube creators are dropping their sponsorships with Established Titles after company accused of being a ‘scam’
A handful of YouTubers are distancing themselves from Established Titles, a company that sells souvenir plots of land in Scotland, after a popular creator made a viral video calling the company a “complete scam.”. In his video, which has amassed 2.5 million views since it was posted last week,...
NBC News
551K+
Followers
62K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0