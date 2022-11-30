Edinburg turns off water after emergency repair begins

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Water services will be temporarily shut off in certain areas of Edinburg due to an emergency repair, the city announced Wednesday morning.

The city estimates that the area surrounding 7500 N. Expressway 281 between Ingle Road and Davis Road will have the water shut off until 2 p.m. Nov. 30.

However, the duration of the shut-off depends on the conditions of the repair.

Edinburg officials advise that water may appear discolored after the water service is restored, “but should clear up in a short time period.”

For those whose water does not clear up, contact the Utilities Department at (956) 388-8212 or the after-hours contact at the City’s water Plant at (956) 388-8220.

