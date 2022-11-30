ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Theme Park Is All Ready For Christmas

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fiyK_0jSfGS0900

Dolly Parton’s theme park Dollywood is officially ready for Christmas. Dollywood hosts the Smoky Mountain Christmas event which boasts over six million lights all across the theme park. This year, Dollywood will also host another very special event, the production of Mountain Magic Christmas, which will premiere on Dec. 1 on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

Mountain Magic Christmas was filmed entirely in Dollywood and stars former Dollywood Splash Country employee Joseph Yang as Woody. The special also features Dolly herself, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams.

Dollywood is all ready for Christmas with decorations and traditions

Joseph shared about getting the role, “It has been almost 10 years since I worked there, and it has come full circle. When I was at Dollywood, I was still focused on dentistry. It was all God. My parents emigrated from Korea. They know Elvis Presley, Dolly, Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie. So, me trying to be professional about it, I didn’t tell them until after the movie. They were like, ‘Yeah, we will believe it when we see it.’ I think Christmas will be very special because it means a lot to me personally, but I feel like I got to do it for my family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQUra_0jSfGS0900
CHRISTMAS AT DOLLYWOOD, Dolly Parton, (aired Dec. 8, 2019). photo: Curtis Hilbun / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

He added about working with Dolly, “After we finish, she said, ‘Thank you Joseph, I’ve had fun working with you.’ Then, I told her it was good to be back and that 10 years ago I worked at Dollywood. The next thing you know we took a photo together. Dolly Parton loves people, and I think she would stand and talk all day. She is so endearing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbTMe_0jSfGS0900
CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE, (aka DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE), Dolly Parton, 2020. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

In addition to all of the Christmas lights up at Dollywood, there are special stage productions, fireworks, and a 20-foot-tall Christmas tree. Dolly said about the traditions, “I believe each season in the Smokies is a precious gift from above, but I also know there is no better time than Christmas to experience the magic of this special place. Christmas is a time for new memories to be created, cherished family traditions to be celebrated and the love of the holidays to warm us all.”

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

