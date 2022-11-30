Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree
Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
The Suburban Times
Help Lakewood Rotary feed Hungry Neighbors
Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement. The need for food is outpacing contributions Lakewood Rotary is receiving and community support is needed to keep the eight Little Free Pantries in Lakewood and Steilacoom stocked. Click here to make a cash donation. Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome at the...
The Suburban Times
Help the Children of Lakewood Celebrate the Holidays
Submitted by Jesse Black. Springbrook Connections normally provides 400+ low-income Lakewood children holiday gifts every year. This year we are having a difficult time with purchasing those gifts. We are asking for your help!. With the rising cost of rent and gas, parents are having to choose between paying their...
Chronicle
From the Ashes of Yard Birds, The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium Arises in Centralia
Former Yard Birds Tennant Creates Inclusive Artistic Business in Downtown Centralia. Christy Lakin initially opened her store, ChristyAnn Designs presents The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium, in Yard Birds, but a mere month after launch, the City of Chehalis issued safety and code compliance warnings. “We launched our business in...
The Suburban Times
Dance Theatre Northwest Presents ‘Happy Holidays’ Dance Showcase Dec.16
Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest. Dance Theatre Northwest will present “Happy Holidays,” a delightful dance showcase incorporating classical ballet, tap, jazz and musical theatre favorites at Our Church on Sunday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The performance will include a few excerpts from DTNW’s Nutcracker and will feature guest artist, Richard Philion, and Sophie Herrera, Phoebe Holland, Joanna Mesler, Fancy Williamson, and Emma Young. Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, will narrate. Tickets are available at https://dtnwholiday.bpt.me.
The Suburban Times
Vintage Radio Plays Live On Stage for the Holidays
Step back to the 1940s and experience the magic of behind the scenes in an old radio station with humor, sweetness, and all around joy. Have we got a Miracle on 34th Street for You!!!! Plus Other Gifts as well. A Christmas episode (Other Gifts) of TV’s Father Knows Best...
The Suburban Times
City of Destiny Awards Nominations Accepted Now Through January 30
City of Tacoma announcement. Nominations for the City of Tacoma’s City of Destiny Awards, which has been honoring local volunteers for the past 37 years, are open now and due by Monday, January 30, 2023. “The City of Destiny Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations that give generously of...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Santa Parade – Sunday, Dec. 4
Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held this Sunday (December 4th) between 50th & 56th Streets on South Tacoma Way. This year’s theme is, “Christmas Around the World”. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa!
The Suburban Times
Santa is coming to Puyallup Dec. 3
City of Puyallup social media post. Santa Claus is coming to town. December 3 at 5pm, the annual Santa Parade will bring good cheer to downtown Puyallup. Learn more on Puyallup Main Street Association website puyallupmainstreet.com/signature-even…
The Suburban Times
Holiday Wrap-Off
Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
The Suburban Times
Upcoming family fun in Tacoma
Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:. Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park) Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo) Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11) A Conservatory...
The Suburban Times
A lot to learn
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Albert Einstein once said, “Once you stop learning, you start dying.” If that doesn’t motivate you to be a life-long learner, I am not sure what will! I prefer to think of it in the positive, learning is key to growing – both professionally and personally. Studies are proving it. Learning new things keeps your brain healthy!
KUOW
2 shows in Seattle that should not be missed this holiday season
If you are a fan of live shows, we have entered the best part of the year. The holiday season is when venues around the city put on their best shows, aimed at getting as many seats filled as possible. This weekend, I saw two shows: "The Wiz" at the...
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Dec. 5 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 5 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma collected 2,600 pounds of garbage in Nov.
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 2,600 lbs of garbage in November through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after pictures from across #Tacoma. More info on this clean-up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
The Suburban Times
Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – December 3, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Delores M. Anderson. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Tri-City Herald
Is this Teekah Lewis? Tacoma police, family release age-progressed photo of missing girl
The 1999 disappearance of Teekah Lewis in Tacoma is among the city’s most well-known missing persons cases. Leads have surfaced and sunk, but the family of the girl, who would now be 26 years old, has never stopped searching. “We’ll never give up,” Teekah’s mother, Theresa Czapiewski, said Thursday....
The Suburban Times
Systems integration testing of the project area has started
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. During the holidays, the contractor will focus outside the districts....
Comments / 0