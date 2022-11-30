A Brownstown man is facing two charges in Fayette County Court. 29 year old Jacob E. Barnes has been charged with Aggravated Assault in Fayette County Court, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information on the charge states that Barnes is alleged to have operated a vehicle in a manner which placed another individual in danger of being struck by the vehicle. Barnes is also charged with Possession of Stolen Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information says that Barnes is alleged to have knowingly obtained control over keys to a tractor and truck, which had a total value of $500.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO