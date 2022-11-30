Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Andrew Dahlsad of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County petition to revoke. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Joseph D. Edwards Hanna of Stewardson for an Effingham County mittimus to jail....
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old James Robey of Effingham for a Jasper County warrant for contempt of court for failure to appear/pay. James posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Jenilee Arnold of Alton, Il for possession of adult use...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
Effingham Radio
Brownstown Man Charged With Two Counts In Fayette County Court
A Brownstown man is facing two charges in Fayette County Court. 29 year old Jacob E. Barnes has been charged with Aggravated Assault in Fayette County Court, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information on the charge states that Barnes is alleged to have operated a vehicle in a manner which placed another individual in danger of being struck by the vehicle. Barnes is also charged with Possession of Stolen Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information says that Barnes is alleged to have knowingly obtained control over keys to a tractor and truck, which had a total value of $500.
Effingham Radio
ISP Conduct Death Investigation Regarding Two Deceased Individuals Found North Of Neoga
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022
A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said 33-year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found dead at a home near County Road 1200N in Neoga.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
Patoka Police have arrested a 22-year-old Centralia man already serving a 180-day sentence in the Marion County Jail. Anthony Dickerson of East Calumet was arrested for misdemeanor theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to state-supported property. Dickerson was serving a 180-day jail term after earlier entering a plea to possession of methamphetamine charge. He was also placed on three years probation and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation.
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)
Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Arrested for Multiple Burglaries
The following has been released by the Vandalia Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On November 22, 2022, Timothy M. Shellenbarger age 33 of Vandalia was arrested by the Vandalia Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon. After further investigation we have multiple charges against Timothy. Timothy faces charges for burglary to Wehrle Brothers. Burglary to a motor vehicle from A to Z Automotive and burglary and theft of tools from a construction trailer in Vandalia. Our investigation continues into these thefts.
Effingham Radio
One Injured in Accident in Dieterich
One person was injured in an accident that occurred in Dieterich last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd at 11:32am at the intersection of North Main Street and Fayette Road. The report states that a vehicle driven...
WAND TV
ISP investigating two people found dead in Neoga
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were found dead in a home near Neoga on Wednesday. Illinois State Police is investigating the deaths of 33-year-old man Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old woman Jennifer R. Morecraft. They were found dead around 11:47 a.m. The official cause and manner of death...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Releases Video in Officer Involved Shooting Investigation
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, 2022, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual...
Effingham Radio
William F. “Bill” Percival, 83
William F. “Bill” Percival, 83, of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation Health Care Center in Effingham, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be...
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. 33-year-old Levi Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer Morecraft were found dead just before noon Wednesday. People in the area want to know what happened, and family members want the rumors […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on drug charges
A 32-year-old Salem woman has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in August to a three-count federal indictment. Jennifer Branson was sentenced to 60 months in prison for both possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin). The two terms will be served concurrently, while the third count of conspiracy to possess contraband in prison resulted in a 12-month term that will be served consecutively to the other two. While a fine was waived, Brannon was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment. She was ruled unable, due to her financial condition, to be able to pay the cost of her incarceration.
Effingham Radio
Carl L. Gowler, 91
Carl L Gowler, 91, of Effingham, IL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Services with burial at Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens in Woodlawn, IL will be held at a later date. Arrangements to be determined. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. In lieu...
Comments / 0