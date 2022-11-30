Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Fort Drum warns of heavy noise level, explosions
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heavy noise levels will be coming from the Fort Drum military base this week, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs. On November 29, the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing began aviation training at Fort Drum, which includes heavy bomb drops.
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2013 chat with Santa
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2013 for a chat with Santa. Watch the story by then-reporter Asa Stackel on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
informnny.com
Sheriff: Indian River school bus monitor arrested after allegedly fighting students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident on a school bus affiliated with the Indian River Central School District, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29, a physical altercation took...
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
wwnytv.com
City of Watertown Fire Department is hurting for ladder trucks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We need ladder trucks right now to be able to do our jobs, and the two that we need to use are both out of service,” said Matt Timerman, Chief of the City of Watertown Fire Department. The City of Watertown Fire Department...
wwnytv.com
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
wwnytv.com
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
wwnytv.com
Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 1, 2022 at 1:30 am, at Legacy K Elder Home, where she was a resident. She died peacefully with her daughter, Jennie at her side. She was born in Littleton, NH on July 29,...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
wwnytv.com
Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam
WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
wwnytv.com
Children’s Home launches annual holiday appeal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has launched its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign. CHJC’s Michelle Monnat said the idea is to spread holiday cheer to the children and families they serve, as well as some of the staff that take care of those kids and families. In all, the Children’s Home serves 3,000 people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
Man accused of illegally cutting down tree for Christmas
A 58-year-old unnamed man from Old Forge was ticketed in Webb on Saturday for allegedly cutting down a tree illegally he intended to use for holiday celebrations.
wwnytv.com
Tree lighting to disrupt downtown Watertown traffic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday night. It will disrupt traffic on Washington and Winslow streets in Watertown throughout the day. Starting Friday morning, on-street parking will be restricted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. Winslow Street be...
wwnytv.com
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
wwnytv.com
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
wwnytv.com
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clifford J. Laing, 80, of County Route 35, passed away early Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
It’s Old Newsboys Day!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Old Newsboys Day and you can read all about it by picking up a special edition of the Watertown Daily Times for a small donation to the Salvation Army. Every year, volunteers set up shop at businesses like Walmart or Kinney Drugs to...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
