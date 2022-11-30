Read full article on original website
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
Frankenmuth, Michigan’s ‘Little Bavaria,’ on list of best small towns to visit for Christmas
FRANKENMUTH, MI -- Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” has been included on a list of the best small towns to visit for Christmas in the United States. Frankenmuth was among 21 towns featured on the list published by the travel platform Trips to Discover. The tourist destination in Saginaw...
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023
Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
WOOD
First Day in Florida
Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
60% of nursing home residents in Michigan are not boosted against COVID
About 4 in 10 seniors living in Michigan nursing homes are up-to-date on their coronavirus vaccines, which could leave many vulnerable if cases surge again this winter. The rate of nursing home residents who have gotten a bivalent booster shot, which offers enhanced protection against the latest variants, is about 40%, according to the Health Care Association of Michigan. That’s slightly below the national average, but less than half the rate of those who got the original series of shots (86%) in Michigan nursing homes.
Best and worst Christmas candy of 2022: Ranked
About 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, but are they among the best or worse Christmas candy? And what do Michiganders think of it?. Well, it’s a bit of a tossup, according to a survey by CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store. It’s the favorite Christmas candy in two states (Louisiana and Oregon) and in the top three of 25 states. At the same time, non-peppermint candy canes come in at No. 5 on the Top 10 Worst Christmas Candy list and peppermint candy canes are an honorable mention.
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge serves island-inspired food
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant and cigar lounge is bringing a touch of paradise to the winter gloom of Ann Arbor. Although Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge is primarily focused on the guilty pleasures in its name, the spot also serves tapas-style eats that bring a splash of island-inspired sunshine to its menu.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
‘The stores are special.’ Michigan’s independent toy shops offer unique holiday shopping experience
ANN ARBOR, MI -- On a recent November day, Diane Chang was shopping at Mudpuddles in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown with her four-year-old son, Oliver Quinonez, whose favorite toys are airplanes. Chang, who lives in Ann Arbor, said she likes to explore local shops like Mudpuddles because they always find...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
Wastewater to be tested for polio in some Michigan communities
Michigan is working with federal officials to assess in which under-vaccinated communities to begin testing wastewater for polio. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would expand the polio surveillance being conducted in New York to two additional areas -- Michigan and Philadelphia.
onedetroitpbs.org
Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce
Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
Buying liquor for the holidays? Here’s the cheapest price for all 10,200 varieties in Michigan
If you have a spare $30,000 to drop on liquor, you could buy a fifth of 1967 Glenlivet 50-year-old Winchester Collection scotch or a fifth of Highland Park 50-year-old scotch – the two most expensive bottles of liquor sold in Michigan. Or you could buy approximately 63,829 shooters of...
