Read full article on original website
Spider
3d ago
This is such a constant headline and so sad for a once wonderful City. Life has started losing all value.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should St. Louis be a frontrunner to host an NBA expansion team?Jalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Person found shot to death Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was found fatally shot early Saturday in downtown St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, a male victim was found shot shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street. Police believe the victim is around 15-17 years old. The man...
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
Shooting victim found dead overnight in downtown St. Louis
This morning, the police in St. Louis were called to the scene of a homicide. In the 400 block of North 10th Street, a male victim was found shot.
At least 5 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis shootings this weekend
ST. LOUIS – At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police are investigating three deadly shootings that occurred Saturday in St. Louis city limits. One happened overnight and two happened in the early evening hours.
Police respond Friday morning, shooting in St. Louis
Officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Morganford at 4:20 a.m. on Friday.
North St. Louis fire leaves one man dead
A possible murder is being looked into by the bomb and arson investigation squad.
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
KMOV
1 person dead in overnight car fire in West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was found dead following an overnight car fire in the West End neighborhood, authorities say. Firefighters arrived on the scene of an SUV on fire in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning. The back end of the SUV appeared to be where the fire was concentrated.
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis boy’s hit-and-run case
A school bus company will pay $1.3 million to the family of a St. Louis boy struck by a hit-and-run driver three years ago.
Police on the lookout for missing St. Louis man
St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory to a 39-year-old man.
Armed man robs KFC in south St. Louis
An armed man robbed a KFC restaurant Thursday evening in south St. Louis.
Man shot, killed at homeless encampment near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 50-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night just north of downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday behind an old brick warehouse located at 1500 Hadley St. Following a call regarding...
Suburban St. Louis officer sentenced for shooting into car
A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer's license.
St. Louis man convicted of 2018 shooting death in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was convicted Wednesday for the 2018 shooting death of a 32-year-old man in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. According to a press release, after a three-day retrial before Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh, jurors found Martin L. Redmond, 32, guilty of murdering Damon Smith.
KMOV
St. Clair Co. 911 now has access to public transit surveillance cameras; intervened in domestic dispute
METRO EAST (KMOV) - St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers are now integrated with Metro Transit surveillance cameras. About two months ago, Metro Transit officials integrated its surveillance system with all four St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers to improve safety on Metro public transportation. Metro already has trained staff...
Texas man sentenced over drugs, gun charges in St. Louis
A federal judge sentenced a Texas man to nine years and two months in prison for fleeing police in St. Louis with a pistol and cocaine.
Multiple felonies for teen linked to St. Louis smash-and-grab crimes
A teenager linked to a series of smash-and-grab crimes now faces criminal charges in St. Louis City.
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
Comments / 4