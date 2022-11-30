ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 4

Spider
3d ago

This is such a constant headline and so sad for a once wonderful City. Life has started losing all value.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

At least 5 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis shootings this weekend

ST. LOUIS – At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police are investigating three deadly shootings that occurred Saturday in St. Louis city limits. One happened overnight and two happened in the early evening hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person dead in overnight car fire in West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was found dead following an overnight car fire in the West End neighborhood, authorities say. Firefighters arrived on the scene of an SUV on fire in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning. The back end of the SUV appeared to be where the fire was concentrated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’

The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
HAZELWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy