COVID vaccines: Should people under 50 in the UK be offered a fourth dose?
It's been nearly two years since Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive an approved COVID vaccine at a clinic in Coventry on December 8, 2020. Since then, almost 13 billion doses of various COVID vaccines have been administered globally. And they are estimated to have prevented millions of deaths.
China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased
HONG KONG — (AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions amid increasingly vocal public frustration over the measures. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan....
African continent finally to receive 1st mpox vaccines
Africa's top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the 50,000 doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas. No timing was given for the doses' arrival.
AP PHOTOS: Pageant celebrates transgender life in India
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India's Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. “I must prove to my parents that I can do something as a girl,” said the 22-year-old. “I didn’t win a title, but I am very happy that my parents were at the show to support me. Now they have accepted my decision to live as a girl and undergo surgery,...
COVID deepened inequalities in HIV treatment: What we learned in Nigeria
The 2022 World AIDS Day theme is Equalize. The reason for this focus is that HIV reflects economic and social inequity. People with low socio-economic status are worst affected by the epidemic. Also, the worst impacts of the HIV epidemic are found in the least developed countries and the most impoverished neighborhoods.
Review: Why Australia should reform medical negligence
Health care providers aim to help us get better when we're hurt. But what happens in the unfortunate circumstance when injury arises in their care?. Medical malpractice is an avenue of legal action that patients and their families may take in the event of a medical injury. Also known as medical negligence, these claims can take many forms, but often arise from misdiagnosis, delays in treatment, and other harm in care and health management—even where health providers tried to provide quality and safe care.
UK officials warn over Strep infections after child deaths
UK health officials on Friday warned parents to be alert for scarlet fever symptoms in their children, following the death of six youngsters from a more serious Group A strep-related illness. Britain's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said five under-10s in England and another in Wales had died after being diagnosed...
Long-lasting insecticidal malaria nets' biological effectiveness may be short-lived
Potentially life-saving insecticidal malaria nets, designed to be biologically effective for at least 3 years, may stop working well after just 12 months, suggests research of their use in one East African country and published online in the open access journal BMJ Global Health. These nets have proved essential in...
More biosimilars marketed in Germany, Switzerland than U.S.
More biosimilars have been marketed in Germany and Switzerland than in the United States, but uptake has increased over time in all countries, according to a study published online Dec. 2 in JAMA Network Open. David L. Carl, from the University of Zurich, and colleagues examined uptake and prices of...
Adults living in areas with high air pollution are more likely to have multiple long-term health conditions: Study
Exposure to traffic related air pollution is associated with an increased likelihood of having multiple long-term physical and mental health conditions, according to a new study of more than 364,000 people in England. Led by researchers from Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King's College London, this is the...
Public health study: Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases in Chinese adults
Smoking increases the risks of 56 diseases and kills more than one million adults in China each year from 22 different causes, according to new research published in The Lancet Public Health. Tobacco smoking is projected to cause one billion deaths worldwide this century, mainly in low and middle income...
