ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in Antioch early Monday morning. According to fire personnel at the scene, crews arrived at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail to find the clubhouse completely engulfed in flames. The clubhouse is located on an island in a pond on the property, away from residential units, and can only be accessed by a small bridge.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO