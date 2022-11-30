Read full article on original website
WSMV
Missing Hendersonville teen found
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
WSMV
WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
WSMV
Man arrested for setting camper fire in Camden
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into what caused a camper fire last week in Camden has led to the arrest of a Humphreys County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the probe into the camper fire...
WSMV
Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.
WSMV
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app
Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
WSMV
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
WSMV
Nashville bar security undergo training due to Dallas’ Law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Security guards working in Nashville bars will have to undergo safety training by Jan. 1. This is part of Dallas’ Law, new legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee. Dallas’ Law was named after Dallas Barrett, a man who was killed at a Nashville bar while...
WSMV
Crash sends vehicle off roadway, into front yard of Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle nearly crashed into a Springfield home on Tuesday night, according to Smokey Barn News. The vehicle was involved in a rollover crash at around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 41 near Courtland Road. The crash sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle.
WSMV
1 life-flighted to Nashville hospital after shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting. Early Sunday morning, around 1:56, the Clarksville Police Department got a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca at 700 N. Riverside Dr. According to officials, one person...
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development said it is investigating after employees at a Clarksville urgent care said they haven’t been paid in weeks. Workers said they call their management but get no answer, so they reached out to WSMV4. Advance Care...
WSMV
Shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville leaves one injured
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was air-lifted to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting early Sunday morning. According to Clarksville Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca on North Riverside Drive. One person was injured...
WSMV
Crews battle fire at Hickory Lake Apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the wee hours of Monday morning, first responders spent time battling a fire at an apartment complex in Antioch on Apache Trail. According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Hickory Lake Apartments around 1:30 am. When they arrived, they noticed fire and smoke coming from the leasing office building.
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
WSMV
Davidson County sees spike in evictions right before holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are struggling to make ends meet and facing evictions right ahead of the holidays. New numbers from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show that evictions are up substantially this year. So, what is the reason behind the jump?. Patricia Edwards said she doesn’t know...
WSMV
Apartment clubhouse in Antioch destroyed by fire
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in Antioch early Monday morning. According to fire personnel at the scene, crews arrived at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail to find the clubhouse completely engulfed in flames. The clubhouse is located on an island in a pond on the property, away from residential units, and can only be accessed by a small bridge.
WSMV
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Lewisburg Sunday night. According to a Lewisburg Police Department media release, police were dispatched to a shooting call at 1000 Cheryl Drive at about 9:46 p.m. When they arrived, police...
WSMV
Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
WSMV
Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
