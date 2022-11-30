Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely after stroke

Penguins and Bruins unveil 2023 Winter Classic logos 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday.

The Penguins said the 35-year-old isn't experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo tests over the next week.

The team said they can't give any more updates on his condition until all his testing is done, but they don't believe his condition is career threatening. He also suffered a stroke in 2014, which sidelined him for over two months.

General manager Ron Hextall said Letang reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was taken to the hospital for testing.

"The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well," Hextall said in a news release. "We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority."

The team said testing after Letang's first stroke revealed he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart, which is apparent in all people but usually closes on its own in most.

"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said in a news release from the Penguins. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Letang has played his entire 17-year career with Pittsburgh and just signed a six-year contract extension .