ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely after stroke

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLio8_0jSfCOZd00

Penguins and Bruins unveil 2023 Winter Classic logos 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday.

The Penguins said the 35-year-old isn't experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo tests over the next week.

The team said they can't give any more updates on his condition until all his testing is done, but they don't believe his condition is career threatening. He also suffered a stroke in 2014, which sidelined him for over two months.

General manager Ron Hextall said Letang reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was taken to the hospital for testing.

"The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well," Hextall said in a news release. "We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend.  His health is our number one priority."

The team said testing after Letang's first stroke revealed he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart, which is apparent in all people but usually closes on its own in most.

"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said in a news release from the Penguins. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Letang has played his entire 17-year career with Pittsburgh and just signed a six-year contract extension .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins to host third annual Pride Game at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins are set to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community when they host their third annual Pride Game next week.When the Penguins take the ice before facing the Stars, players will tape their sticks with rainbow Pride Tape, use warmup pucks featuring a rainbow pattern, and wear commemorative warmup jerseys that feature the Progress Pride Flag.The team says that all fans who attend the game will receive a  Pride Game You Can Play rally towel, and that rally towels will be given out in a number of colors to create a rainbow within PPG Paints Arena.The Pittsburgh Penguins were named the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions by You Can Play and were acknowledged for their efforts in categories such as education, arena visibility, fundraising, social media and resource sharing.Following the game, an online auction will be held, featuring autographed Pride jerseys, Pride locker room nameplates, and team-signed items.For more information on the Penguins Pride Game, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy