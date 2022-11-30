ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marine veteran chugs beer from prosthetic leg at Lakers game

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVPnT_0jSfCEkN00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) — Annika Nadine Hutsler may have been attending her first basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, but she made sure to get off on the right foot.

Hutsler, a United States Marine Corps veteran who lost her leg in a battle with cancer , was watching the L.A. Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena when she found herself on the Jumbotron — and made the most of the opportunity.

Hutsler downed a beer from her prosthetic leg to raucous cheers from the crowd, as shown in a video posted to Twitter by Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham.

“Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game,” Beacham added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3jx2_0jSfCEkN00
Annika Nadine Hutsler drew admiration from the Los Angeles Lakers crowd on Nov. 28, 2022, when she chugged a drink out of her prosthetic leg. (Annika Nadine Hutsler)

On her Instagram account, @annikatheamputee , Hutsler showed off the $100 gift card she received for “drinking out of my leg.”

From football to fungi: A former NFL quarterback’s new life as a mushroom farmer

“First @lakers game was a success,” she added, though she did have one complaint about LeBron and company — specifically, their uniforms.

“They should’ve been in purple,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Three people injured in freeway accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital Saturday. According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a injury accident on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass. Firefighters, and emergency medics responded to the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital. Fire engines and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Texoma's Homepage

Missing 7-year-old Wise County girl found dead

WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wise County Sheriff held a press conference Friday night to give an update on the disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand who went missing from Wise County. According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, Strand’s body was recovered sometime in the evening on December 2, 2022, in Wise County near Boyd. […]
WISE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Associated Press

Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
Texoma's Homepage

GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Yardbarker

Key Points: James, Davis Lead Lakers Past Trail Blazers in Los Angeles

After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are inching closer and closer to the .500 mark. The Lakers earned their eighth win of the 2022-2023 season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers routed the Trail Blazers 128-109. The Lakers now hold an 8-12 record overall. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both led the way for the Lakers in the win. James spoke highly of Davis and his performance postgame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy