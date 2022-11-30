ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills rule out two key players for Thursday's game vs. Pats

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5wok_0jSfCCyv00

Sports Final: Is Thursday night vs. Bills a must-win for Patriots? 05:36

FOXBORO -- The Bills have had a lengthy injury report leading up to Thursday night's game against the Patriots. But on Wednesday, Buffalo ruled out only three players for its AFC East showdown at Gillette Stadium.

Granted, they are very important players to what the Bills do on both sides of the ball, but it could have been a lot worse after Buffalo listed a total of 16 players on its injury report earlier this week. The Bills will be without starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), linebacker Von Miller (knee), and tight end Quintin Morris (illness) when they face the Patriots, the team announced Wednesday.

Dawkins, who was hurt in last week's win over the Lions, has been Buffalo's best offensive lineman this season, and was a big part of negating Matthew Judon in the team's three matchups with the Patriots last season. Veteran David Quessenberry is expected to replace Dawkins and protect Josh Allen's blindside on Thursday night.

Miller, meanwhile, will be a big loss for the Buffalo defense. The veteran linebacker has eight sacks and 12 QB hits in 11 games this season. He was also hurt last week in Detroit, and is expected to miss at least a few weeks with the injury.

Miller's absence is a huge break for the New England offensive line, which has struggled to protect Mac Jones throughout the season. But the Patriots are coming off their best offensive performance of the year against the Vikings, when Jones was sacked just three times, and now won't have to attempt to handle one of the NFL's best pass rushers.

WBZ-TV gets you ready for Thursday night's Patriots-Bills clash starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night with Patriots All Access! Coverage continues that evening at 9:30 p.m. with Patriots 1st Down on TV38, and we'll bring you a special Thursday night edition of Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. After the Patriots and the Bills are done at Gillette Stadium, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Bill Belichick reveals why Patriots waved white flag, refused to use timeouts late vs. Bills

After kicking a field goal late in the fourth quarter, the New England Patriots found themselves trailing the Buffalo Bills by 14 points. New England attempted an onside kick, but Gabe Davis recovered it with ease giving Buffalo the ball with 1:53 remaining. The Patriots still had all three timeouts in their pocket so stopping the clock would not have been an issue for the team if they wanted to do so.
BUFFALO, NY
msn.com

NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff

December is here, and with it comes the best slate of NFL games that we've seen in quite awhile. All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson's return in Houston, though the game itself is something of a mismatch. Better games should unfold throughout the day. The seemingly unstoppable Dolphins offense travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers' dominating defense (plus, pupil vs. master with Mike McDaniel going against Kyle Shanahan!). Mike White and the Jets have a chance to prove themselves and improve their playoff standing against the NFC-leading Vikings in Minnesota. And two alpha quarterbacks meet up when Joe Burrow's Bengals host Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
CBS Boston

Mac Jones' sideline outburst caught on broadcast vs. Bills

BOSTON -- Thursday night was a rough one for everyone involved with the Patriots. Frustrations are bound to boil over in such moments.One such instance from quarterback Mac Jones was caught on camera by the Prime Video broadcast, and a clip of a brief outburst from Jones aired during the postgame show on Thursday night.In the clip, Jones appears to be shouting, "Throw the [bleeping] ball! The [bleeping] quick game sucks!" Initially, internet lip readers believed that Jones said that the "running game" sucked. But with the video spreading quickly on social media, Jones was asked about the moment in his...
NBC Sports

Patriots-Bills takeaways: Pats offense crashes back down to earth

The New England Patriots failed to exact revenge on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night as they once again were outclassed by their AFC East foe, 24-10. The game was even more lopsided than the final score suggests. Buffalo dominated the time of possession 38:08 to New England's 21:52. Quarterback Josh Allen and the dynamic Bills offense were 9-for-15 on third down and the Patriots were 3-for-12.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Bills were quick to troll Patriots on social media after road win

To the victors go the spoils -- and the right to take victory laps on social media. Shortly following Buffalo's 24-10 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, the Bills' social media team posted a video to celebrate their team's success at the expense of the local residents.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

There's "Insane" Weather At NFL's Thursday Night Game

The elements might have an impact on tonight's AFC East showdown between Buffalo and New England. It's going to be cold, but another aspect of the weather reportedly could play a bigger role. According to reporters on the scene, the wind is whipping around Gillette Stadium. "It is so windy...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Al Horford signs team-friendly extension with Celtics

BOSTON -- Al Horford's second stint with the Celtics will continue for a few more years. Horford has agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension that will keep him with the team through 2025, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Horford is making $26.5 million this season, the final year of a four-year, $109 million contract that he originally signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after leaving Boston as a free agent in 2019. He struggled in Philly and was dumped to the Thunder in 2020, before enjoying a career revival with the Celtics last year.Horford was a steadying presence for Boston last...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy