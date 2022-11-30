ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to life in prison with no mercy for murder of Capital High student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot and killed a Capital High School student was sentenced Friday during a hearing to life in prison with no mercy. Dekotis Thomas, 21, had pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18. In exchange for the guilty plea, Kanawha County prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges in a lengthy indictment that also accused him of a 2019 murder.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Former Huntington City Council member found guilty on two charges in shooting case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County jury found a former Huntington City Council member guilty on two charges in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was found guilty Thursday of malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. McCallister was charged in connection with the...
wklw.com

Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges

According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Trial dates set in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s new information in connection with murders that took place earlier this year in Kanawha County. Two defendants were arraigned Thursday after being indicted recently by a Kanawha County grand jury. A Kanawha County assistant prosecutor told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey there is...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
wchstv.com

Magistrate finds probable cause, sends case of man charged with kidnapping to grand jury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman from a vehicle in Cabell County at a busy intersection will be presented to a grand jury. Magistrate Mike McCarthy found probable cause Tuesday to send the case against Danny Joe White Jr., 25, to a grand jury. White is charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault following an incident Nov. 21 near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center in Barboursville, according to court records.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Suspect sought in Cabell County theft investigation

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection with a theft investigation. Deputies said the man went shopping at the Walmart in Barboursville on two different occasions and is accused of walking out without paying for his items.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy