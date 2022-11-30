Read full article on original website
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the...
Man sentenced to life in prison with no mercy for murder of Capital High student
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who shot and killed a Capital High School student was sentenced Friday during a hearing to life in prison with no mercy. Dekotis Thomas, 21, had pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder for the shooting death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18. In exchange for the guilty plea, Kanawha County prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges in a lengthy indictment that also accused him of a 2019 murder.
Former Huntington City Council member found guilty on two charges in shooting case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County jury found a former Huntington City Council member guilty on two charges in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was found guilty Thursday of malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. McCallister was charged in connection with the...
Police: Woman injured in Huntington, West Virginia shooting, no malicious intent
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities say no malicious activity was involved in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with a leg injury. According to Huntington Police, officers came across a single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
Johnson Co Couple Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges
According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested a man and a woman over the weekend and charged them with drug trafficking. On Saturday, November 26, Deputies went to the home of 30 year-old Sabre Leshay Napier and 38 year-old Erik Clayton Castle in the Sitka community, with a search warrant. While at the residence, Deputies located a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further questioning of the residents, Napier produced a 27-gram rock of meth, which she extracted from a body cavity. Deputies arrested both Napier and Castle on charges of meth trafficking. Napier faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was previously arrested back in September on multiple charges of complicity to drug trafficking, after a raid at a Flat Gap home uncovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. She was free on bond awaiting trial in that case when the latest arrest happened. Both individuals were lodged in the Big Sandy Re gional Detention Center.
Man charged in connection with body discovered inside freezer pleads not guilty
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man facing charges after a woman’s body was found inside a freezer has entered a not guilty plea. Samuel May, one of two men charged in connection to the death of Cynthia Mudd, appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 1. Both men, May...
Trial dates set in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s new information in connection with murders that took place earlier this year in Kanawha County. Two defendants were arraigned Thursday after being indicted recently by a Kanawha County grand jury. A Kanawha County assistant prosecutor told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey there is...
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
Magistrate finds probable cause, sends case of man charged with kidnapping to grand jury
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman from a vehicle in Cabell County at a busy intersection will be presented to a grand jury. Magistrate Mike McCarthy found probable cause Tuesday to send the case against Danny Joe White Jr., 25, to a grand jury. White is charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault following an incident Nov. 21 near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center in Barboursville, according to court records.
Woman indicted on a charge of murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
Huntington, West Virginia man faces 20 years in prison for drug crimes
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug crimes. Documents say 35-year-old Van Lee Harrell admitted to having 8.6 grams of cocaine base, or “crack”, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in his bedroom. Harrell admitted that he had been selling and distributing […]
Sheriff: Ohio man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck
The 39-year-old victim was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff's office did not release her condition.
Suspect sought in Cabell County theft investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection with a theft investigation. Deputies said the man went shopping at the Walmart in Barboursville on two different occasions and is accused of walking out without paying for his items.
