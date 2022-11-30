Nah… I seriously doubt this. For one, saying that you’ve had many job interviews (apparently getting the job at all of them) insinuates that you don’t stay at any job for a decent amount of time. To me… I wouldn’t hire someone that bounces from job to job. Unless of course that’s the concern that they address with you and you clear that up. In which case I can’t see what would be a good explanation to give as to why you bounce from job to job unless you’re playing the victim game and saying that you were getting unfair treatment being a woman, or lying and saying that they sexually harassed you or something like that.Second… I’ve asked employers if there was any “additional” information they needed from me or needed to clear anything up and they always 100% of the time say “no.” They’ve already made up their minds if they want you. Stop lying to get more views on your TikTok and try to seem like some over intelligent person that figured out the “hack” to getting hired anywhere.
She's too young to be able to confidently say this works "every time", but I am about twice her age and use something similar and it has virtually always been successful for me. When they ask if I have any other questions I simply say with confidence "Yeah....Did I get the job?" or "When do I start?" if it went very well. It usually gets a laugh and at least a more definitive yes or no on the spot instead of sitting and waiting and wondering.
Yeah that doesn’t work. It also sounds like you are hiding something that you hope they don’t ask about. Be you in an interview. Period.
