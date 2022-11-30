23 Outfits From "Wednesday" On Netflix That Get Two Snaps From Thing

Related
Here's What "Disenchanted" Cast Looked Like Before Starring In The Film
It's like no time has passed at all.
This Post Is For Anyone Who Is Absolutely In Their Feelings Over Wednesday And Enid From "Wednesday"
I just really need to talk about Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega's amazing chemistry in Wednesday.
What Were The Most Heartbreaking TV Moments Of 2022?
I need a whole box of tissues just to talk about some of the Marc and Steven moments from Moon Knight.
Here's Where To Follow The Entire Cast Of "Wednesday" On Social Media
Thing immediately hits *follow* for you.
Alba Baptista And Kristina Tonteri-Young's Chemistry, Plus 16 More Reasons "Warrior Nun" Is Must-Watch TV
Netflix's Warrior Nun has a passionate fanbase that is begging for more episodes, so here's why you should help them out and give it a watch.
suggest.com
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
An "Emancipation" Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
15 Hysterical Photos That Prove That If You Want To Laugh Like Never Before, You Should Just Go To A Wedding!
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
14 Weddings Where "I Had A Bad Time" Was A Complete And Total Understatement
"After my new husband said his vows to love, honor, and cherish, the pastor told me to love, honor, and obey."
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
"Tulsa King" Proves That Sylvester Stallone Is A Gem On The Small Screen
There's no problem that Stallone can't solve by punching.
"It Changed Film": 18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
19 Screenshots Of Wildly Entitled People Who Nearly Ruined The Holiday Season With Their Bad Attitudes
"My kids won't have a Christmas this year, thanks to you."
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Selena Gomez Teases ‘Empowering’ New Music and More Takeaways From Variety’s Hitmakers Ceremony
Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Jack Harlow and more of music’s brightest stars celebrated the year’s best songs and the industry’s top execs, artists and creatives at Variety‘s Hitmakers brunch, held at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles. Gomez, who was honored with the Hitmakers Film Song of the Year award for “My Mind & Me,” used her acceptance speech to thank her fans for “letting me by myself” in her new Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. Speaking to Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the red carpet, Gomez also teased new music on the way, which she described as “powerful,...
We Want To Know What Your Favorite 2022 TV Show Was
House of the Dragon really managed to pull us all back in.
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
People Are Sharing Their Most Awkward Job Interview Stories
"I face-planted into the muddy ground in front of maybe 700 16- to 18-year-olds ending their school day."
