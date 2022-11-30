ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Outfits From "Wednesday" On Netflix That Get Two Snaps From Thing

By Evelina Zaragoza Medina
 3 days ago

Wednesday on Netflix has become the entire world's newest obsession . The vibes are equal parts spooky and cozy — making it perfect fall viewing — and Jenna Ortega is a star.

Netflix

And we absolutely have to talk about the outfits. From Wednesday's varied black and white looks to Principal Weems' regal ensembles, costume designer Colleen Atwood made sure everyone was dressed to the nines.

Netflix

Here are just a few of the great ~lewks~ we saw throughout the season:

1. The very first outfit we see Wednesday in is a clear homage to Christina Ricci's Wednesday in The Addams Family (1991). If you look closely, both dresses have a delicate flower print.

Netflix/Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

2. Wednesday's coat when she arrives at Nevermore also has small flowers against a black background.

Netflix

3. Wednesday starts showing off her e-girl side with this giant hoodie and platform sneakers, which contrasts very nicely with...

Netflix

4. ...Enid's rainbow sherbet –inspired look that she wears in the very same scene.

Netflix

5. We also need to talk about Principal Weems, whose monochromatic looks made Gwendoline Christie look like she stepped out of a Hitchcock movie.

The unnecessary drama of wearing a driving scarf in a completely closed vehicle. I love Larissa Weems.

Netflix

6. There's something so satisfying about this matching green dress and coat set, and we stan a resourceful queen who wears an outfit more than once.

Netflix

7. Wednesday's layered black and white hoodie that she wears for the fair in Episode 1 seems like it strikes a perfect balance between cute and comfortable.

Netflix

8. Wednesday is another resourceful queen, since she wears this striped cardigan with a tiny bow in the middle several times throughout the season.

Netflix

9. Enid gives Emily in Paris a run for its money with this sweater vest and beret combo for her date with Ajax.

Netflix

10. The fuzzy pink coat rightfully makes another appearance at the end of the season.

Enid owns the color pink.

Netflix

11. Morticia Addams' black gown is iconic, but the show gives it a little twist by adding some silver to the bodice.

Netflix

Morticia wears the same dress during all of her (too few) appearances, but she throws on a feather-trimmed coat to visit a cemetery.

Netflix

12. Easily the most dramatic look of the season, Wednesday's Rave’N Dance dress screams goth prom. And it's a significant turning point for her character, since she's embracing Nevermore without compromising her love of black clothing.

It is also a magnificent dancing outfit .

Netflix

13. Enid's fur-trimmed Rave'N outfit is obviously adorable, but the real honorable mention here is her pink hair.

The show never explains why she has pink hair for this scene and no others, which makes me think Enid has a pink wig for special occasions.

Netflix

14. It is a heinous crime that we don't get to see more of Bianca's teal Rave'N dress, but what we do get to see is glorious.

Thankfully, the dress is available to buy and you can see the whole thing if you want.

Netflix

15. Wednesday Addams doesn't love many things, but two things she does love are fall layers and checkered tops.

Netflix

16. It's a tiny accessory, but Yoko's sunglasses make the Nevermore uniform look like high fashion.

Netflix

17. Costume designer Colleen Atwood knew she'd struck gold with Bianca's amazing puffy bomber jacket, because it makes at least three appearances throughout the season.

When Wednesday inevitably gets renewed for a second season, my first question will be about this jacket. We must see it again.

Netflix

18. It's clear that good taste runs in Bianca's family when her mom blows into town in this fierce yellow snakeskin coat.

Netflix

19. Enid continues her dominance over the color pink with this wool coat, which she wears over what is possibly the most adorable sweater the world has ever seen.

Netflix

20. Miss Thornhill's plant-themed outfit is a clear nod to the fact that she teaches botany, but like most of her outfits, it also highlights her red hair.

Without spoiling anything, red ends up being a pretty significant color for this lady.

Netflix

21. Divina was a secondary character, but she got the biggest fashion flex of the season with this puffy Prada coat.

The coat retails for over $2,000 , in case you were wondering.

Netflix

22. If Wednesday owns black and Enid owns pink, then Bianca owns teal, which she proves one final time with this very coordinated hoodie and puffy vest ensemble.

I can't explain why, but it's my favorite look of the season.

Netflix

23. And finally, Wednesday's last look of the season is a callback to her first look that also acknowledges how much she's evolved.

Am I reading too much into that? Maybe, but I don't think the Wednesday of Episode 1 would be caught dead in a lace collar. That's 100% Enid's influence on her, and I don't care who disagrees.

Netflix

What were some of your favorite Wednesday outfits? Is there anything you'd like to see in a potential second season? Comment below!

