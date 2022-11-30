Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police
KSLA
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
KTBS
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas. Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
ktalnews.com
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an […]
KSLA
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
KSLA
Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats at school
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 15-year-old Parkway High School student was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 22 for allegedly making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier this week, the student reportedly made alarming comments that were overheard by other students in the class. The incident wasn’t reported to the SRO (school resource officer) or school administration until Thursday. After being notified, SROs and Bossier Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the incident.
ktalnews.com
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
ktalnews.com
Local charges dropped against officers in Shreveport traffic stop beating
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors have dropped local charges against the eight Shreveport police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest in January 2020. The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says the decision to dismiss the charges came at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ktalnews.com
ktalnews.com
Marshall man arrested, charged in shooting of woman, child
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was arrested and charged with the shooting that injured a woman and a child Monday. According to police, 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
KSLA
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An hours-long standoff between Shreveport police and an elderly woman ended peacefully. Authorities have detained her and another person who was in the home with her. Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning (Nov. 29) to the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks Drive in reference to a...
