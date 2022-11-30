ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police

The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …. The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas. Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
TEXARKANA, TX
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash

A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats at school

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 15-year-old Parkway High School student was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 22 for allegedly making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier this week, the student reportedly made alarming comments that were overheard by other students in the class. The incident wasn’t reported to the SRO (school resource officer) or school administration until Thursday. After being notified, SROs and Bossier Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the incident.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Salvation Army Red Kettle Run

The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely this holiday …. As people celebrate the holidays with friends and family, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding people...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Local charges dropped against officers in Shreveport traffic stop beating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors have dropped local charges against the eight Shreveport police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest in January 2020. The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says the decision to dismiss the charges came at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Buprenorphine combats opioid crisis

With overdoses at alarming numbers, prescriptions for a drug used to battle addiction have doubled in the last four years. With overdoses at alarming numbers, prescriptions for a drug used to battle addiction have doubled in the last four years. ‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom …. WAVY...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Marshall man arrested, charged in shooting of woman, child

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was arrested and charged with the shooting that injured a woman and a child Monday. According to police, 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy