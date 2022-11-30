Holiday Traditions Open House returning to City of Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beauty, history and holiday magic are making their way back to Auburn this holiday season. The City of Auburn’s Historic and Cultural Sites Commission is inviting you to enjoy and immerse yourself in the spirit of the season in the History’s Hometown.

The second Sunday in December (December 11), Holiday Traditions was created by the Seward House Museum over three decades ago.

Cayuga Museum of History and Art

203 Genesee Street , Auburn

Open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join the staff of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art for their Holiday Traditions Open House.

Guests will be invited to craft making, treated to refreshments and will be able to have the opportunity to explore the museum dressed for the holiday!

Parking for this event will be available at the front and back of the museum.

To reach them, you can call them at (315)-253-8051.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center

25 South Street , Auburn

Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center will host a 20-plus vendor holiday market, live entertainment by jazz vocalist Connie Fredericks-Malone and hands-on creative activities.

The Auburn Downtown BID will be unveiling the original panels for its public art project funded by the New York State Department of State Downtown Revitalization Initiative at 12:30 p.m. During that time, you will also get a chance to meet the artists.

Parking is available on-site and in the adjacent parking garage.

To reach them, click here on their website or call (315)-258-9820.

Merry-Go-Round Playhouse

6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn

Open at 2 p.m.

The Auburn Chamber Orchestra will present “Sounds of the Season” conducted by Dr. Victor Vallo, Jr.

For its 36th season now, the Orchestra’s musicians have come from a wide variety of age groups, professions and communities. The concert will feature a range of music including songs from the Polar Express, Handel’s “Messiah”, Christmas Carol medleys and even an audience participant-friendly finale sing-a-long.

This is a public event that is open to all ages, and donations would be appreciated.

Schweinfurth Art Center

205 Genesee Street, Auburn

Open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit the Schweinfurth Art Center to view two exhibitions, the 41st annual Quilts=Art=Quilts and Emotional Constructs.

1 p.m.:

Contemporary solo electric harpist Christopher Molloy will perform

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

QAQ Trunk Show quilt artist Mari Townsend will show-and-tell her work and art-making process

You will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and a raffle to win a small quilt from featured artists!

Parking is available in front and behind the Art Center.

You can reach them at their website or (315)-255-1553.

Seward House Museum

33 South Street, Auburn

Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Harkening back to a Victorian Christmas, the community is invited to experience the majestic Seward House Museum decked in holiday finery and enjoy live musical performances throughout the day.

There will be refreshments after the performance at Nacca Hall.

This is a free public event.

Band members include Julie Howard (vocals), Bernie McNabb (vocals), John Bertonica (drums), Joe Camardo (saxophone), and Paul Liberatore (keyboard).

You can reach them at their website or by phone at (315) 252-7593.

Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural Museum

6880 E Lake Road Rt. 38A, Auburn

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural Museum will be decorated for an old-fashioned Christmas!

You can view more than 100 trees for the Museums’ annual Festival of Trees and a winning tree will be picked.

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, kid-friendly activities and Christmas carols sing-along.

Santa Claus will be there by noon by carriage and will be visiting with children until 4 p.m.

Parking will be available on-site.

You can reach them at their website or by phone at (315) 252-7644.

Willard Memorial Chapel

17 Nelson Street, Auburn

Open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Captain Nick Klaus at the Willard Memorial Chapel for a reading of A Pirate’s Night Before Christmas at 1 p.m., sponsored by Literacy Volunteers of America .

There will be complimentary candy cane cotton candy to enjoy!

Free tours of the Chapel will be given from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking is available on-site as well. The Chapel is handicap accessible through its north entrance off Seymour Street.

You can reach them at the chapel’s website or by phone at (315) 252-0339.

City of Auburn Historic & Cultural Sites Commission

The mission of Auburn’s Historic & Cultural Sites Commission is to support its designated organizations to achieve their missions through collaborative marketing, programming, and tourism strategies. The vision of the Commission is to position Auburn as the destination of choice in the Finger Lakes through support and promotion of its history and culture.

