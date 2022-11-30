ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Park, FL

WSVN-TV

Fire rescue extinguish 3 cars on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple cars were set on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade. It happened Saturday morning near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 41st Street. Fire Rescue confirmed three cars were on fire. Authorities have confirmed the flames have been put out. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes

A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash shuts down Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has led troopers to shut down all lanes on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported the driver of a pickup truck to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting

Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

