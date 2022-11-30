Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Fire rescue extinguish 3 cars on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple cars were set on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade. It happened Saturday morning near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 41st Street. Fire Rescue confirmed three cars were on fire. Authorities have confirmed the flames have been put out. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff Fire ladder truck catches on fire while parked in service bay
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firetruck was left charred after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened Thursday night off Southwest 34th Street. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue ladder truck caught on fire while parked in a service bay. The truck was destroyed and some equipment...
No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Crashes Backyard Party in Coral Springs
While entertaining guests on their patio, a vehicle crashed into the backyard of a Country Club West Home. At approximately midnight on Saturday, November 27, Clare Pocknee was entertaining friends at the 11700 block of NW 26 Street when an unexpected guest crashed the backyard party. According to police, the...
WSVN-TV
Driver killed after hitting Metrorail support beam in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and his car destroyed by the impact of a violent wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 71st Street, at around 5:20 a.m., Saturday.
Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca
A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
WSVN-TV
1 SB lane remains closed after crash on Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers have reopened all but one southbound lane on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade after a crash led to the closure of the highway in both directions. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along...
Click10.com
Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
WSVN-TV
Owner of Little Havana engineering firm shares video of fiery head-on crash involving van reported stolen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of...
Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes
A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
WSVN-TV
Crash shuts down Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has led troopers to shut down all lanes on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported the driver of a pickup truck to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
NBC Miami
Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting
Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...
WSVN-TV
Death investigation underway after body found on I-95 in Oakland Park; BSO deputy crashes en route to scene
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. On Thursday, police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard. Around midnight, Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a person...
wflx.com
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
The wife and daughter of an Uber driver who was badly burned in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 said they desperately need the community's support. The sound of sirens coming and going is routine for the Molina family as they walk outside the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for a cup of coffee.
Click10.com
Miramar police searching for vehicle owner involved in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. Surveillance video captures Silvio Ortega...
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach firefighters help Key Biscayne church left without hundreds of Christmas trees ordered for fundraiser
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters have answered a local church’s prayers days after hundreds of Christmas trees that the house of worship ordered for their annual fundraiser never came. Miami Beach firefighters spread some holiday cheer on Friday. 7News cameras captured Victor White, vice president of...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WSVN-TV
Amid tree donations for fundraiser, Key Biscayne church helps another church that fell victim to same broker
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and some 7News viewers are spreading holiday cheer by stepping up to help a South Florida church in need, and that house of worship in turn is paying it forward to another congregation. 7News cameras on Saturday captured Christmas trees under a big...
