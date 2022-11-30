Read full article on original website
Tickets Still Available for SDSU Football Playoff Game
South Dakota State is the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs and they will play their first game of the playoffs this Saturday at home against Delaware. If you are looking to make the trip to Brookings, there are still tickets available. With a game-time temperature projected to be...
ktwb.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
KELOLAND TV
SD school groups praise Sanderson for DOE effort
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials from three South Dakota K-12 organizations are complimenting Tiffany Sanderson as she prepares to end her time as state secretary of education. Sanderson starts January 1 as the new president for Lake Area Technical College at Watertown She will succeed Mike Cartney upon his...
KELOLAND TV
SportsZone Saturday: SDSU vs Delaware; USA Soccer; Boxing Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week. We start our show with the Jackrabbits. The South Dakota State football team is the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. After earning a first-round bye, the Jacks return to action on Saturday, when they meet a familiar foe, Delaware.
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hamlin County, SD Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, multiple crashes including a hit-and-run occurred near Lake Poinsett early Thursday morning. A semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled at the intersection of US Highway 81 and East SD Highway 28...
KELOLAND TV
Drug bust in Roberts County, Hit & Run in Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 30 and here’s a look at the KELOLAND On The Go. For the second time in three days, a drug bust has been made in Roberts County. One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Mitchell...
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
KELOLAND TV
De Smet authorities warn about break-ins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Kingsbury County are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, garages and homes following recent break-ins. The sheriff’s office says the incidents happened in De Smet. Officials say in some cases, someone was able to get into garages and vehicles but nothing was taken.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for missing Watertown teen
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl. Dione DuBray Jr., 16, was last seen leaving her house around 4 a.m. on November 17, 2022. DuBray was seen wearing a white zip-up sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
kingsburyjournal.com
A nice pile of ducks
Brandon Tekrony, Brookings, had a good day grouse hunting with the boys this past month. (Submitted photo)Shoot something big? Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
KELOLAND TV
Huron Salvation Army Christmas Basket program in 74th year
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — This time of year is the season of giving, and many community members in the Huron area are part of four-day event that raises money to benefit people locally. The long-time tradition is called ‘The Huron Salvation Army Christmas Basket. This is the 74th year...
KELOLAND TV
Watertown homeless to get help with housing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since May, the Codington County Welfare agency has tracked homeless persons who ask for help from the agency. In six months, 44 persons who identified as homeless contacted the agency, said welfare director Sara Foust. Foust said the tracking was completed through software from the Helpline Center and they were double-checked.
brookingsradio.com
Three COVID-19 deaths and 1105 new cases reported in South Dakota
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3099. There have been 1105 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 74. There have been 268,797 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
KELOLAND TV
Jackrabbit fans optimistic heading into FCS playoffs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team begins its playoff run Saturday at home after receiving a first-round bye. The Jackrabbits take on Delaware in the second round of the FCS playoffs. “I’m just excited to cheer on the Jackrabbits in the playoffs, especially having a home game....
dakotanewsnow.com
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Watertown SD Police Department Facebook post, an animal control officer responded to the scene of an animal stranded on the ice. The post says the deer could not make its way off the slippery ice in southwest Watertown. Animal Control Officer...
Three predictions for South Dakota State-Alabama
Three predictions for No. 11 Alabama (6-1) in its matchup with South Dakota State (3-4) Saturday night at Coleman Coliseum (7:30 p.m. CT/SEC Network+). Alabama will out rebound South Dakota State by 15 or more. The Crimson Tide's win over Michigan State on Thanksgiving night at the Phil Knight Invitational...
Record attendance at SDSU football games with hopes it’ll carry to playoffs
South Dakota State University's football team is preparing for a big game Saturday as they head into the second round of the FCS playoffs.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Police Department update on vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run
The Mitchell Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle in the pictures below. This is a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run case from earlier this week that occurred near Green Drive and North Kimball. This vehicle was in the area around the time, and police would like to speak with the owner.
herosports.com
2022 FCS Second-Round Games Ranked By Intrigue
The FCS playoffs hit the second round this weekend. What games are the most intriguing? We ranked them below. On the surface, you could reasonably conclude that the tournament’s top seed opposing a big-name CAA team would form a more intriguing game than being tabbed dead last in our second week of playoff game rankings. While the prospect of No. 1 being put on “upset alert” leaves room to argue for a ranking well above the basement, Delaware doesn’t match up well with South Dakota State.
