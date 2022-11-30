Read full article on original website
Young California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Fire in Sacramento being investigated as arson, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A commercial structure fire is being investigated as an arson, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire happened along Fulton Avenue near Carlson Way Monday evening. The fire was knocked down and isolated to the building, but there was still a lot of damage to the building itself.
Two men hit, killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp. CHP says a white...
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
Man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree off Laguna Blvd off-ramp in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died after his pickup truck veered off course while on an off-ramp of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the northbound Laguna Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said the pickup was going at high rate of speed when it veered to the left and crashed into a tree.
2 people taken to a hospital after crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened near South Watt Avenue and Florin Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. One of the cars rolled over and ended up upside down.
Vandals destroying fields at Oakdale parks
OAKDALE, Calif. — Oakdale police said the fields at some city parks are being destroyed by people doing donuts on the grass. The recent incident happened over the weekend, where police said someone drove through Medlen Park and made a mess of the grass. However, police said there have...
2 arrested after deadly Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies arrested two men nearly two months after a man was fatally shot on Sky Parkway. According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Alexander Ketchens and 22-year-old Reginald Charles Jackson, both of Rancho Cordova, were arrested Friday. Their arrests are in connection with the...
Crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 causing delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 is causing delays, according to California Highway Patrol - Stockton. The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area. The right lane is expected to be closed while a tow truck recovers the trucks, according to CHP.
DA: No charges will be filed after Modesto police officer shoots, kills Paul Chavez
MODESTO, Calif. — It’s been nearly five months since Modesto man Paul Chavez was shot and killed by police, and the district attorney said Monday she would not be seeking charges against the officer. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office revealed new details in its release to Modesto...
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said. Shortly before noon, the SamTrans bus smashed into the vehicles at a Target store parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City, fire officials said.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.
Santa, Christmas fire truck making its way through West Sacramento this week
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Santa Claus is coming to town – but not in his usual sleigh. The West Sacramento Fire department is hosting its annual Christmas fire truck tour this week featuring tons of lights, free candy and a mobile visit from Saint Nick in multiple West Sacramento neighborhoods.
Stockton police investigating after woman assaulted, shot to death under bridge
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating the death of a woman who was found injured under a bridge in Stockton, Saturday. A citizen located and called police about an injured 43-year-old woman in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.
'I think I got to be more careful' | Homeless, advocates speak out following brutal, deadly attack
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office has identified a homeless woman found brutally killed Sunday morning. She was identified as 43-year-old Vickie Astrid Marie Williams of Stockton. Stockton Police say Williams was found by someone around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of American Street underneath...
Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
Man dies days after being attacked with machete in Rancho Cordova | Update
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 60-year-old man allegedly attacked by a homeless man with a machete Monday in Rancho Cordova has died. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Timothy Fairall, Friday afternoon. A small memorial was held where Fairall was attacked, Friday evening. The alleged...
Rave Smart 911: Sacramento County launches new emergency notification system
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Office of Emergency Services launched its new emergency alert system, Rave Mobile Safety (Rave Smart 911). The system will now send emergency notifications to residents within Sacramento County. The new Rave Smart 911 system replaces the previous Everbridge emergency alert system. Any information that...
