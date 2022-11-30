ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died after his pickup truck veered off course while on an off-ramp of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the northbound Laguna Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said the pickup was going at high rate of speed when it veered to the left and crashed into a tree.

