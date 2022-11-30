ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fire in Sacramento being investigated as arson, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A commercial structure fire is being investigated as an arson, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire happened along Fulton Avenue near Carlson Way Monday evening. The fire was knocked down and isolated to the building, but there was still a lot of damage to the building itself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Two men hit, killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp. CHP says a white...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Vandals destroying fields at Oakdale parks

OAKDALE, Calif. — Oakdale police said the fields at some city parks are being destroyed by people doing donuts on the grass. The recent incident happened over the weekend, where police said someone drove through Medlen Park and made a mess of the grass. However, police said there have...
OAKDALE, CA
2 arrested after deadly Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies arrested two men nearly two months after a man was fatally shot on Sky Parkway. According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Alexander Ketchens and 22-year-old Reginald Charles Jackson, both of Rancho Cordova, were arrested Friday. Their arrests are in connection with the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 causing delays

STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 is causing delays, according to California Highway Patrol - Stockton. The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area. The right lane is expected to be closed while a tow truck recovers the trucks, according to CHP.
STOCKTON, CA
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
STOCKTON, CA
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot

DALY CITY, Calif. — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said. Shortly before noon, the SamTrans bus smashed into the vehicles at a Target store parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City, fire officials said.
DALY CITY, CA
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
TRACY, CA
