WEAU-TV 13
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire District Attorney has determined the actions of two Eau Claire officers in an officer involved critical incident were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others. According to the Office of District Attorney Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Peter J. Rindal, District Attorney,...
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
wiproud.com
nbc15.com
Investigation results of Eau Claire Sheriff’s death revealed
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 4 automotive dealers launching new program
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is announcing they are partnering with four area automotive dealers in the county to launch a new program. The new program is called Back to Basics-Arrive Alive. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, for...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
drydenwire.com
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
fox9.com
Man attacked Kanabec County couple with hammer looking for his ex: Charges
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused of attacking a couple in their home last month has been charged with several felonies alleging he was looking for his ex when he beat the couple with a hammer. Troy Allan Hill, 48, of Sandstone, is charged with 19...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 1, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities seeking information regarding vandalism at Wolske Bay Park
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking information regarding vandalism that occurred at a park in the City of Menomonie. According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Wolske Bay Park holiday light display and its “surrounding amenities.” The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. The Park experienced similar vandalism in 2021.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
wwisradio.com
Jury Finds Dunn County Killer Sane
A jury says a Dunn County killer was sane at the time of his crime. The jury yesterday said there’s no evidence that Ryan Steinhoff wasn’t in his right mind when he killed Bruce McGuigan back in 2020. Steinhoff is looking at prison time now, and not a stint in a mental hospital. He will be formally sentenced in February.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
fox9.com
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 2nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a full night of action with both prep boys and girls basketball squads in action. On the boys slate, Hudson battles Memorial, Menomonie travels to North, and Ellsworth takes on Altoona. In the girls schedule, Hudson again battles Memorial, Rice Lake takes on...
