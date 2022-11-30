ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
The Associated Press

Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
BBC

Pakistan v England: Tourists take charge in Rawalpindi

First Test, Rawalpindi (day three of five) England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107. Pakistan 499-7: Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 3-132 England's determination and persistence was rewarded with crucial late wickets on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan. In...
BBC

Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary

Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
BBC

Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch overcome USA to book quarter-final spot

The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing. The US had the game's biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
BBC

Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
BBC

India seizes opportunities in African healthcare

Like many African doctors, Peter Mativo had to travel overseas to complete his training. In 2007 he left Kenya for Bangalore to pursue his goal of becoming a neurologist. After 18 months in India, he returned to Kenya and now works at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi. "Most...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Naby Sarr says Senegal want to make Sadio Mane proud

Injured star player Sadio Mane gives Senegal "extra motivation" at the World Cup - says Reading defender Naby Sarr. The 29-year-old - who got his first call-up to the Senegalese squad in 2019 - is backing his country to give England a run for their money in the first round of the knockout stages.
Time Out Global

You can watch the Australia vs Argentina game on massive public screens all over Sydney on Sunday

Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?
BBC

World Cup 2022 score predictions: Chris Sutton predicts the last-16 matches

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Half of the 32 teams are heading home, but which...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Otto Addo resigns as Ghana boss after elimination

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Otto Addo has resigned as Ghana boss following their World...
BBC

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
The Associated Press

Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the same day left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament because of injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Neymar hadn’t been back to the team’s training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Serbia. “I feel good,” Neymar said in a post on Instagram. “I knew that I would now.”

