Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
BBC
Pakistan v England: Tourists take charge in Rawalpindi
First Test, Rawalpindi (day three of five) England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107. Pakistan 499-7: Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 3-132 England's determination and persistence was rewarded with crucial late wickets on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan. In...
BBC
Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary
Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds but they won two of three games and had the luxury of resting key players, while Neymar is also recovering from an injury in the opener. Tite’s imperious Brazilians was tested but came out on top,...
BBC
Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch overcome USA to book quarter-final spot
The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing. The US had the game's biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
NBC Sports
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message “Get Well Soon.”. The...
BBC
Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return
Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
BBC
BBC
World Cup 2022: Naby Sarr says Senegal want to make Sadio Mane proud
Injured star player Sadio Mane gives Senegal "extra motivation" at the World Cup - says Reading defender Naby Sarr. The 29-year-old - who got his first call-up to the Senegalese squad in 2019 - is backing his country to give England a run for their money in the first round of the knockout stages.
Time Out Global
You can watch the Australia vs Argentina game on massive public screens all over Sydney on Sunday
Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?
CBS Sports
World Cup scores: Brazil vs. Cameroon, Serbia vs. Switzerland; Uruguay eliminated, South Korea advance
Day 13 sees Uruguay eliminated as South Korea shock Portugal to advance. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action continues as Brazil face Cameroon and Switzerland take on Serbia in Group G. The Brazilians are the only team from the group to have qualified for the knockout stage as the remaining three hope to end the day having earned the final spot.
BBC
World Cup 2022 score predictions: Chris Sutton predicts the last-16 matches
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Half of the 32 teams are heading home, but which...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Otto Addo resigns as Ghana boss after elimination
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Otto Addo has resigned as Ghana boss following their World...
BBC
Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the same day left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament because of injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Neymar hadn’t been back to the team’s training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Serbia. “I feel good,” Neymar said in a post on Instagram. “I knew that I would now.”
