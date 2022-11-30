ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary

Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
BBC

England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis

West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
BBC

Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
theScore

Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever

Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
Time Out Global

You can watch the Australia vs Argentina game on massive public screens all over Sydney on Sunday

Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?
BBC

Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom

Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
Men's Health

Talking Heads: Alastair Campbell Meets Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones has less than a year to go before his eight-year contract as head coach of England’s rugby team comes to an end. Though if you believe the current frenzy, the relationship may finish sooner than that. If he is to stay the distance, it will certainly be...
BBC

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
The Associated Press

Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you,” he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
BBC

Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Y﻿uki...
BBC

Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners

Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC

Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83

The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...

