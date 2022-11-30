Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?

2 DAYS AGO