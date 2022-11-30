Read full article on original website
BBC
Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary
Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
BBC
England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis
West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
BBC
Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return
Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
BBC
James Hume: Ulster centre felt 'mentally fragile' after Ireland A game as he returns to fitness
Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. James Hume says he felt "mentally fragile" after playing for Ireland A in their match against an All Blacks XV on 4 November as he bids to return to full fitness and recover his best form. Hume suffered a groin...
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
theScore
Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever
Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
Pitch imperfect from Pakistan as duff selection deepens their woes
England cut loose against an ill-balanced attack, on another benign Pindi surface
Time Out Global
You can watch the Australia vs Argentina game on massive public screens all over Sydney on Sunday
Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Graham Arnold urges Premier League move for Harry Souttar
Graham Arnold urged Premier League clubs to sign Harry Souttar after the Aberdeen-born centre-half inspired his Australia side into the World Cup last 16. But that was not the only Scottish connection as the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to qualify behind France from Group D. Three current and four former...
Men's Health
Talking Heads: Alastair Campbell Meets Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones has less than a year to go before his eight-year contract as head coach of England’s rugby team comes to an end. Though if you believe the current frenzy, the relationship may finish sooner than that. If he is to stay the distance, it will certainly be...
BBC
Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
BBC
Doddie Weir: Edinburgh coach Mike Blair expects 'emotional' tribute to Scottish rugby icon
Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair expects an "emotional" night at home to Munster on Friday as the club pays tribute to "icon" Doddie Weir. Former Scotland lock Weir died aged 52 on Saturday after a battle with motor neurone disease. There will be a moment's applause before kick-off in his...
Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you,” he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
BBC
Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Yuki...
Saudi-Qatari Partnership Planning To Buy Liverpool Football Club, Confirms Saudi Legend
Reports of a Saudi-Qatari partnership planning to buy Liverpool from FSG have been confirmed by a Saudi legend.
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC
Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83
The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...
