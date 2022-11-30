ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company

Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood

– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
Lio Rush Is The Latest Name To Join PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that Lio Rush has joined the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He is the eleventh name to join the 2023 tournament. The full list includes:. * Michael Oku. * Shun Skywalker. * Masha Slamovich. * “Speedball” Mike Bailey. * Komander. * Alex...
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her

– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22

We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
Aliyah Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring

Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Aliyah has been cleared to return to the ring after previously dealing with injuries. She is not injured now, however, simply waiting to be booked. When she was out of action, her injury led to Shotzi getting her spot and turning...
New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that JBL will be hosting a poker tournament at Monday’s show. The updated card for the episode, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

