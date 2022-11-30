Read full article on original website
Related
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption Sunday. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari, citing information from the Vulcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Agency at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Thick columns of ash were blasted more than 1,500 meters (nearly 4,000 feet) into the sky, while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes, traveling toward a nearby river.
WRAL
25 years later, Bangladesh closer to peace in border region
RANGAMATI, BANGLADESH — A quarter century ago, Modhumala Chakma says it was impossible to leave her house in the evening and walk around the nearby hills because they were controlled by a tribal insurgent group seeking autonomy in southeastern Bangladesh. “It was a difficult time,” says the 60-year-old farm...
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says authorities have executed four people accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency
The Observer view on a humanitarian calamity in the making
A grim warning from the United Nations last week that a record 339 million people will need some form of emergency relief in 2023 is a reminder to Britain and European countries that Ukraine is not the only crisis zone in a world beset by extreme climate change, unprecedented food shortages and numerous other conflicts.
WRAL
Arshad Sharif's family demand justice as they grieve 'kind-hearted' journalist killed in Kenya
CNN — When a prominent Pakistani investigative journalist was shot dead by Kenyan police on a dirt road on the outskirts of Nairobi, the questions began swirling immediately. How did he come to be there? Why did the police shoot at his vehicle? And did his outspoken reporting --...
WRAL
2 migrants found shot to death in car in southern Mexico
TAPACHULA, MEXICO — Two migrants were found shot to death in a car in southern Mexico on Friday, authorities said. Officials believe the intended victim was the migrant smuggler who was also riding in the car but escaped. A law enforcement official in the southern state of Chiapas said...
WRAL
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
CNN — The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered. Rekabi competed without her hijab in South Korea in October, just as anti-regime protests...
Comments / 0