Michigan State

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa RB officially enters the transfer portal

Gavin Williams is waving goodbye to Kinnick Stadium. Williams announced Friday that he would be leaving Iowa following the 2022 season. Williams will have 2 years of eligibility left at his next school. “Hawkeye Nation, I want to thank you for welcoming me and allowing me to represent the black...
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit News

Jamaal Williams gifts entire Detroit Lions offense robes with his face on it

Allen Park — It seemed like a normal Thursday in Allen Park — until it wasn't. As players filed in and out of the locker room after practice, Jamaal Williams, the NFL's leading touchdown scorer, stopped by the locker of each offensive player individually. In their stalls, he placed a Honolulu Blue robe with name and number on the back, as well as a design that featured Williams flexing. Left guard Jonah Jackson reacted the way anybody else would in that situation: With jealousy.
DETROIT, MI
BoilermakersCountry

How to Watch Purdue Football Against Michigan in Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue will represent the Big Ten West division in the conference championship game on Saturday for the first time in program history. Following a 30-16 win over Indiana, the Boilermakers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket trophy and finished the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 record. But Saturday represents Purdue's biggest challenge of the season with the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines looking to continue their undefeated season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

