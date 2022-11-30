Atlanta Hawks Launching Holiday Food Drive

The Atlanta Hawks are asking fans to bring canned food goods to their home game on December 2 as part of a holiday food drive.

The Atlanta Hawks today announced plans for a special ‘Holiday Food Drive,’ benefiting Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) at the team’s next home game on Friday, Dec. 2. Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods to donation bins located at all gates of the award-winning State Farm Arena.

The items collected will continue efforts to fight food insecurity and provide groceries to area seniors in need. As a token of appreciation for their contribution, those who donate will receive a voucher that is redeemable for 50 percent off any headwear purchased in-person at the Hawks Shop only on Dec. 2, while supplies last.

“We are asking fans to participate in our Holiday Food Drive as we continue fighting food insecurity locally,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “This one-day event at State Farm Arena is just another way we strive to make a difference in our community during the holiday season.”

Those who want to participate are recommended to donate canned goods and shelf-stable items such as canned proteins (tuna, chicken, or sardines), soy and almond milk, bottled beverages, canned fruits, peanut butter, jelly, rice, quinoa, and more.

The Atlanta Hawks are encouraging fans to take part in a holiday food drive. Hawks

“We are so grateful to the Hawks and State Farm for their commitment to combatting hunger in Atlanta, especially as the holidays approach,” says MOWA CEO Charlene Crusoe-Ingram. “Meals On Wheels Atlanta is only able to serve Atlanta's seniors delicious and nutritious meals because of our incredible donors and volunteers.”

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm impacted thousands for a Thanksgiving ‘Stock the Pantry’ event in which volunteers helped stock, sort, label food, and wrote uplifting holiday messages on cards for senior recipients. As a result of the event, more than 650 boxes were assembled and labeled for seniors experiencing food insecurity in Atlanta.

In July, when the Hawks and State Farm hosted the team’s largest single-day service initiative, the Million Meal Pack, Meals On Wheels Atlanta received a portion of the more than one million meals packed. In January, the Hawks and State Farm opened the new 1,000-square-foot Good Neighbor Pantry at the renovated Meals On Wheels Atlanta.

The Hawks recently released its Community Impact Report: Beyond Basketball 2021-22, highlighting the organization’s work in the community. Learn more at Hawks.com/impact . Limited tickets remain for the Hawks game on Friday, Dec. 2, and can be secured by visiting Hawks.com/tickets .

