Bulls And Suns Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

UPDATE: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Bulls have ruled out Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic.

Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. are all listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder.

NBA's official injury report

The Bulls enter the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-11 record in their first 20 games.

They are 4-6 in the ten games that they have played on the road away from the United Center.

After making the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, they have struggled in a big way to start the 2022-23 season.

With DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and other talented players on the roster, they should be a team that is competing for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

As for the Suns, they are off to a fantastic start to the year.

This will be their 11th straight game playing without Paul, but his absence has not slowed them down.

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 14-6 record in their first 20 games.

They are currently in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 11-1 in the 12 games played at home in Arizona.

Last season they had the best record in the NBA during the regular season (they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks).

