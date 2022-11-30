ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plains high school basketball top performers, results: Nov. 29

Here's a look at the best individual performances from high school basketball games involving teams from the South Plains for games played on Tuesday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, please send stats to sports@lubbockonline.com after each game to ensure your athletes can be included.

TOP PERFORMERS

Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey

Chavez went for 45 points to hand Frenship its first loss of the season.

Patton Pinkins and Jalen Braziel, Frenship

Pinkins tallied 26 points and Braziel 24 points in the win over Monterey.

Majik Esquivel, Lubbock-Cooper

Esquivel poured in a game-high 30 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points against Idalou.

Zyrin Brantley, Monterey

Brantley totaled 26 points against Frenship.

Jannae-Leigh Cooper, Coronado

Cooper tallied 22 points in the Lady Mustangs' win over Odessa High.

Malachi Villegas, Lorenzo

Villegas totaled 18 points to push the Hornets past New Deal.

Logan Heard, Idalou

Heard had 29 points in the loss to the Lady Pirates.

Ethan Paiz, Abernathy

Paiz tallied 14 points in Abernathy's loss to Hereford.

K'Lynn Tarin, Meadow

Tarin finished with a game-high 22 points against Wellman-Union.

Andrew Martinez, Olton

Martinez had 17 points to lead the Mustangs to a win over Dimmitt.

Chloe Conover, All Saints

Conover notched 18 points in the triumph over Morton.

Alan Gallegos, Plains

Gallegos totaled 16 points in the victory over Klondike.

RESULTS

Girls Results

Monterey 82, Frenship 47

Monterey (8-2): Aaliyah Chavez 45, Jaelyn Morrison 11, Ambrosia Cole 10

Coronado 60, Odessa High 47

Coronado (8-3): Jannae-Leigh Cooper 22, Shy'la Blackwell 11, Jazlyn Braithwaite 10, Kya Smith 10

Odessa High: Deoshannay 22, Yani 14

Lubbock-Cooper 66, Idalou 48

Lubbock-Cooper (10-2): A. Dallas 3, C. Dallas 9, North 7, Cortez 6, Esquivel 30, Contreras 9, Bullen 2

Idalou (6-5): Lutrick 2, Wall 1, Moyers 6, Heard 29, Fox 10

Estacado 34, Shallowater 30

Estacado (6-3): Narriah Gomez 7, Mia Alvarado 6, McMurry-Sanders 5, Zykeya Hunt 5

Shallowater (5-5): Makki Hart 8, Maci Moravcik 7, Avery Terrell 5, Madi Barnes 5

Meadow 56, Wellman-Union 55

Meadow (4-3): K'Lynn Tarin 22, Marissa Yannis 12, Aracely Arita 5

Wellman-Union: Resendez 16, Harp 12, Cavazos 11, Baker 11

All Saints 52, Morton 45

All Saints (8-0): Chloe Conover 18, Abigail Barritt 13, Lauren Bayouth 10, Reghan Rose 7

Morton: Alvarez 15, Holland 13, Boggs 11

Sudan 58, Borden County 48

Levelland 74, Andrews 18

Sundown 74, Springlake-Earth 48

Boys Results

Frenship 78, Monterey 70

Frenship (5-0): Patton Pinkins 26, Jalen Braziel 24

Monterey: Zyrin Brantley 26, Carter Bovkoon 14

Lorenzo 52, New Deal 35

Lorenzo (3-2): Malachi Villegas 18, Kian Mitchell 14, Quintana 6

New Deal (0-1): Jason Brazell 9, Nathan Brown 9, Keegan Kirkland 6, Ethan Brown 5

Hereford 56, Abernathy 42

Hereford: Duque 15, Lopez 11, H. Gonzales 10, Z. Gonzales 10

Abernathy (2-1): Ethan Paiz 14, Ricky Hernandez 8, Brayden Vanstory 8

Olton 56, Dimmitt 50

Olton (3-0): Andrew Martinez 17, Brennon Huguley 10, Jake Soliz 10

Dimmitt: Peralta 13, Willey 10, Moreno 10, Enrique 8, Fuentes 6

Plains 60, Klondike 18

Plains (3-1): Gallegos 16, Luna 11

Klondike: Warren 12

All Saints 76, Morton 30

Brownfield 62, New Home 52

Borden County 36, Sudan 31

Plainview 55, Borger 43

Levelland 44, Andrews 41

Springlake-Earth 67, Sundown 62

