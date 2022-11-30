ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
IOWA STATE
The Herald News

State Supreme Court rejects Johnson’s stay request

Unless the US Supreme Court steps in, Kevin Johnson will die Tuesday night. By a 5-2 vote, the Missouri Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for Johnson for the murder of Kirkwood Police Sgt. Robert McEntee. He will be put to death after 6 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022. The court heard arguments for a stay on Monday afternoon before making its ruling. Johnson’s attorneys, members of Missourians...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Lawyer for Supreme Court defends Justice Samuel Alito after allegations of a second leak

A lawyer for the Supreme Court said on Monday that there is no evidence that Justice Samuel Alito leaked the ruling of a major Supreme Court case regarding contraceptives in 2014.  “There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito’s actions violated ethical standards,” legal counsel for the court Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.).  The two Democratic lawmakers have demanded an investigation into “serious allegations” that surfaced in a New York Times report earlier this month in which a former anti-abortion leader, Rev. Rob Schenck, claimed that he was tipped off about...
OHIO STATE
WIBC.com

Appeals Court Upholds Indiana Law Requiring Burial, Cremation Of Fetal Remains

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court has decided to end a temporary injunction on an Indiana law requiring the humane disposal of remains of aborted fetuses. The law had been challenged by pro-choice groups saying it violates the Fourteen Amendment. It requires abortion providers to dispose of fetal remains through cremation or a proper burial.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Washington Supreme Court allows capital gains collections before it decides case

(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court on Wednesday morning granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s request to allow the state Department of Revenue to collect the capital gains income tax before a final ruling on the tax’s constitutionality next year. “The Court voted unanimously in favor of the following result: Now, therefore, it is hereby ORDERED: That the motion for a stay of the lower court’s order pending review is granted,” the motion reads. “The lower court order is stayed pending this Court’s final...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged

Mail-in ballot count error found An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois Supreme Court considers challenge to Chicago’s impoundment ordinance

A group’s challenge of Chicago’s ordinance imposing fees after a vehicle impoundment is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case was filed in 2017 on behalf of vehicle owners who either paid administrative penalties or had judgments entered against them for such penalties under Chicago’s impoundment ordinance. The four plaintiffs in the case had penalties imposed ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Two of the plaintiffs were driving their own vehicle when they were arrested. The other two, children, were driving plaintiffs’ vehicles when they were arrested.
CHICAGO, IL

