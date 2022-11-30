ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate President Matt Huffman backs GOP plan to make it harder to amend Ohio constitution

By Haley BeMiller and Jessie Balmert, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Senate President Matt Huffman said Wednesday that he supports a proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution as advocates warn it will strip away an important power for Ohioans.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, unveiled a resolution this month that would require 60% of voters to enact citizen-initiated amendments, instead of a simple majority of 50% plus one vote. The measure itself is a proposed constitutional amendment, meaning the Legislature must approve it to place the question before voters.

LaRose said he hopes to put the proposal on the May ballot, which means lawmakers would need to pass it by the end of the year.

"When the initiative was passed 100 years ago, the idea was that citizens of the state would rise up because the Legislature wouldn't act," Huffman said Wednesday. "By and large, this is mostly used by rent-seekers, in my opinion, like casinos...I think big changes to the constitution should have a more difficult standard."

The measure does not require Gov. Mike DeWine's signature to appear on the ballot. At an event Wednesday, the governor did not indicate whether he supports it.

"I'm thinking about it," DeWine said. "I'll be talking about it, but I'm still kind of looking at it."

Change could impact future Ohio abortion and district decisions critics say

The change would apply only to proposed amendments initiated by citizens. Amendments put forwarded by the Legislature, which require a supermajority in both chambers to place on the ballot, would still need a simple majority of voters to pass.

Huffman's comments came after over 100 advocacy groups penned a letter to legislative leaders calling on them to reject the proposal. Proponents contend the change would make it more difficult for special interests to co-opt the constitution, but the groups believe it will have the opposite effect.

Critics have also noted that Republicans introduced the proposal as advocates for abortion access and redistricting reform discuss potential ballot initiatives in 2023 or 2024.

"We are proud to live in a state that gives voters the right to direct democracy and the ability to have a real say in politics," the letter stated. "We see no justifiable reason, after over 100 years, to suddenly make this already challenging process even harder."

Florida is the only state that requires constitutional amendments to pass with 60% of the vote, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures . In Illinois, amendments can take effect with either 60% of those voting on the measure or a simple majority of those voting in the election.

Haley BeMiller and Jessie Balmert are reporters for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Comments / 11

Thinking It Through ?
3d ago

Republicans believe Ohioans should have no say in how they are governed or what their constitution should say. Republicans will give us whatever they want and not what the people want. Ohio is a example of how a republican dictatorship will become if the people allowed them. Republicans don’t care what we want but only their desires matters.

Reply(3)
11
Tim Smith
3d ago

of course he does, the Republicans have already shown they don't care what the voters want as they totally disregard the gerrymandering rule passed by over 70% of the voters

Reply
2
Leane Irby
3d ago

SOooooooo Much. BULL ......just keeps coming ...............................

Reply
5
