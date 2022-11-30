ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 ways to get in Christmas mood this weekend in Abilene

 3 days ago
Abilene began began its trek to Christmas in earnest this week.

Here are some holiday-themed events going on Abilene throughout the weekend:

Friday: Celebration Singers

Celebration Singers, a volunteer group organized 25 years ago, will have its annual holiday show at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre.

Titled "The Beauty of Christmas" this year, it will offer seasonal favorites during the first half of the show and sacred songs after intermission.

Traditional songs will include "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and a choral arrangement of "White Christmas." Other songs include "Jingle Bell Rock," "Sparklejollytwinklejingley" from the movie "Elf" and "A Marshmallow World" by the Celebration Ladies ensemble.

In all, 15 songs will be performed.

The second half of the program includes "Mary, Did You Know?," "The Coventry Carol" and "O Holy Night."

There is no admission charge, though donations are welcome. Hardin-Simmons University professor Dr. Larry McGraw returns as the emcee.

Friday: 'Christmas in the Garden'

Pajamas or royal robes are permitted Friday evening at Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden, where "Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia!" is scheduled in two shifts.

The first is 5 to 6:30 p.m., with the second 90-minute event to immediately follow.

Cost of $10 per family.

Due to hotel construction, train rides on North Sixth Street won't be held this year.

The theme is based on the popular C.S. Lewis book series "The Chronicles of Narnia." There will be Narnia characters and entertainment by BackBeat, the Chorus Abilene pop group. There also will be crafts, holiday drinks and Queen Susan's Archery.

To purchase tickets or for information, go to www.abilenecac.org.

Friday-Saturday: African market

Sam's Place Foundation is having its African Soko Market from 4-7 p.m. Friday and 9-5 p.m. Saturday at South 11th and Willis Church of Christ.

It's in the West Building.

The event for 15 years has raised money for the local organization, which in turn helps deaf orphans in the western bush country of Kenya, There, a world-class technology-based school has been built so the students can find a productive future.

The fundraising provides food, clothing, and both medical and educational items.

The market offers handmade crafts from Kenya, celebrating the talent and culture of that part of Africa.

Saturday: Free NCCIL books

The first 100 children at the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature on Saturday will receive a free book.

"The Snowy Day" event, sponsored by the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation, is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon at the NICCL, 102 Cedar St.

There will be a showing of the movie "The Snowy Day" and art projects. Kids can write letters to Santa.

And there will be doughnuts!

There, visitors can take "Matthew Cordell's Neighborhood," the current art exhibition that's up through Dec. 22.

Saturday: "Christmas Vacation'

The popular holiday movie "Christmas Vacation" will show just once, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.

Thrill and cringe again with the Griswold family.

Cost is $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students and military.

Friday-Sunday: Winter Lightfest

Winter Lightfest heads into its second weekend.

The fourth annual major fundraiser for United Way of Abilene has returned to E.N. 10th Street, between Taylor Elementary School and Loop 322. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It's open again Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18 and from Dec. 19-23.

There are 3.5 million lights twinkling this year.

Cost is $12 for adults plus fee and $7 for youths plus, for sale at unitedwayabilene.org. Tickets can be purchased at the site. There are group rates.

Call 325-677-1841 or go to the website for FAQ on the event.

