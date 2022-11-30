First annual Holiday in the Park moved to Sunday

BRIELLE — Holiday in the Park, the borough’s first annual event, has been moved to the rain date of Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 to 6 pm., due to inclement weather forecasts.

The event hosted by the Brielle Chamber of Commerce is set to be in Brielle Park, where friends, family and residents can congregate in holiday celebrations, including the annual tree lighting.

There will be food, Santa, shopping, pony rides, caroling, and more activities for all ages leading up to the tree lighting, according to the Chamber of Commerce Facebook.

Vendors included Electrix clothing, Brielle Cyclery, Coastal Creations, Sea and Scales, Little Charmers, Sea Glass by Kristen, Big Frogs Custom Tee shirts, Anastasio Tile and Stone, Lym Designs and The Church in Brielle.

