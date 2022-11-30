GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)
Cash 3 Night
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
Cash 4 Evening
1-9-1-2
(one, nine, one, two)
Cash 4 Midday
5-0-0-8
(five, zero, zero, eight)
Cash 4 Night
4-1-3-3
(four, one, three, three)
Cash4Life
18-21-24-33-44, Cash Ball: 1
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
17-25-26-33-36
(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-1-7-5-2
(eight, one, seven, five, two)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-0-2-4-1
(four, zero, two, four, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Powerball
04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000
