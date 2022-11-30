Read full article on original website
KWTX
Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who is Tanner Horner? FedEx Driver Who Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the abducting and killing of a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand, whose body was found Friday night. Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise in Wise County Wednesday, prompting a large search with around 200...
fox4news.com
Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month. Officers from police departments in White Settlement, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and Boyd were there to be a part of the celebration.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southlake Police Search for 2 Masked Men Who Followed Victims Home and Stole Guns
Police in Southlake are looking for two men who they say followed their victims home and held them at gunpoint before stealing guns and other property Wednesday afternoon. Southlake Police detailed the case in a news release Thursday. Investigators said officers were first called to a report of an aggravated robbery at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of Randol Mill Avenue.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
Celina man gets life without parole for murdering his wife and their two teenagers
A Celina man is heading to prison for life nearly two years after he murdered his wife and their two teenage children. In early 2021. Michael Paton shot his wife, their 14-year-old daughter and their 13-year-old son.
Terrell police seeking information from public on missing teen runaway
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking information from the public on a reported missing teen runaway. 16-year-old Seth Michael Sierra was last seen at Terrell High School, located at 400 Poetry Road, at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sierra was last seen wearing...
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
39-year-old Celina man gets life in prison for 2021 murder of his wife, 2 teen children
CELINA, Texas — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife and two teenage children, the Collin County District Attorney announced Thursday. Michael Patrick Paton, of Celina, was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting...
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed Robber
A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. A Dallas man is facing charges of murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. Fox 4 reports that the shooter stayed and spoke with the police. The man was identified as 47-year-old Kevin Jackson and was legally carrying the gun he used to kill Phillip Betts inside the Family Dollar store in Oak Cliff. Jackson told police he was worried about the safety of the two employees.
Man arrested in North Richland Hills, ending SWAT standoff
An hours-long SWAT stand-off in North Richland Hills has landed a man in jail overnight. The impasse started with a 911 call about 6:30 pm. A man and woman called saying a relative inside their Hidden Oaks Drive home was threatening them
fox4news.com
'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown. Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road. Some told police a man was...
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Driver killed in Richardson crash while fleeing from Garland Police
Richardson Police responded to a crash in the intersection of Centennial Blvd. and S. Greenville Ave. involving a sedan that was fleeing from Garland Police.
fox4news.com
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
kjluradio.com
Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County
Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
fox4news.com
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with Employees
Dallas Police are investigating a homicide at a Family Dollar Store in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road. Photo by(Family Dollar Website) A Fight broke out between store employees and a man, who they claim was attempting to shoplift items.
