WATE
A day at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s new help for people with autism and it’s all under one roof at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville’s brand-new headquarters. We recently showed you the exciting ribbon cutting. We wanted to go back and see firsthand what it offers. Pace Johnson is...
Parents speak after their son missing for seven months found dead in Knoxville
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
wvlt.tv
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
Emma Walker honored by mother at remembrance tree ceremony
Dozens of families and friends honored and remembered loved ones Wednesday night as part of the Victim's Remembrance Tree ceremony — a holiday memorial for victims of violent crimes.
MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors. The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible. Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will...
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
WATE
11 p.m. Vol Fan Gets Tattoo of Josh Heupel
One Vols has some new ink that's gaining major attention. One Vols has some new ink that's gaining major attention. The Gatlinburg parade brings people from all around, creating memories for parade goers and business to the area economy. Vols Fan Gets Tattoo of Josh Heupel. One Vols fan kept...
WATE
Kelly Clarkson Show gives $50,000 to KSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra received surprise donations on The Kelly Clarkson Show; totaling $50,000. The contributions were inspired by KSO’s music education programs that help young students learn, discover, bring music into classrooms. Netspend, a financial services company, gave $25,000 that was then matched...
WATE
American Idol star, Janelle Arthur at Gatlinburg Christmas Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star, Janelle Arthur, will be coming back to East Tennessee for the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. Get a glimpse of the American Idol season 13 star tonight in downtown Gatlinburg as we ring in the holidays. Born and raised...
WATE
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson give Knoxville Symphony Orchestra a jolly boost this holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The oldest continually performing symphony orchestra in the southeast has received a jolly boost from an East Tennessee treasure and the first “American Idol” in a surprise donation this week. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra was given a $50,000 donation on NBC’s “The Kelly...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
WATE
ROHO Club taking children on a Christmas shopping spree
The ROHO Club is treating hundreds of children to a Christmas shopping spree this month. ROHO Club taking children on a Christmas shopping …. The ROHO Club is treating hundreds of children to a Christmas shopping spree this month. Gatlinburg Christmas Parade Boosts Economy. The Gatlinburg parade brings people from...
WATE
Man questions high bills amid Newport Utilities wasteful spending report
A father has been questioning Newport Utilities for several months about his family's above-average bills. Allen Carder believes the alleged reckless spending by Newport Utilities caused his family's bills to be much higher than normal. Man questions high bills amid Newport Utilities wasteful …. A father has been questioning Newport...
etxview.com
A Wildwood homecoming: Barnards return to pastor church they were married in 45 years ago
It was June 7, 1977 when two high school sweethearts from Porter High School said “I do” and embarked on a life together that’s still being written. Charlie Barnard and Teresa Riden moved away after graduating from Porter and attending East Tennessee State University. Charlie would become a pastor and the couple ended up in South Carolina. Teresa chose nursing as her career.
wvlt.tv
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
